Huge touring fireworks fiesta with two displays set for Norfolk Showground

Autumn Lights fireworks display at the Norfolk Showground in 2021. - Credit: Milner Creative

From glow walkers to dazzling fireworks displays, Autumn Lights is returning to a venue near Norwich in 2022.

The event is back at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, November 12 and is one of four UK locations this year.

It is organised by brothers Ben and Oliver Webb and business partner John Lowery, who first launched it in 2020 as a drive-in event in Lincoln and York.

It then came to Norfolk in 2021 with thousands of people attending in their cars.

This year, with Covid restrictions no longer in place, it will have a fresh format with a standing arena and a stage, hosting musicians and fire shows.

DJ Ryan Swain with the light performers at the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Milner Creative

There will also be a funfair, street food vendors and LED glow walkers.

Attendees will be able to enjoy two fireworks displays, one for children and the main one at the end of the evening, with both set to music.

Ben Webb said: "It went really well in Norfolk last year even though it was a bit wet and windy.

"We got really good feedback and people absolutely loved the fireworks."

Summer saver tickets go on sale on Monday, August 1 and will be priced per person instead of per car like last year.