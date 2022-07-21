Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Huge touring fireworks fiesta with two displays set for Norfolk Showground

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:46 PM July 21, 2022
Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich.

Autumn Lights fireworks display at the Norfolk Showground in 2021. - Credit: Milner Creative

From glow walkers to dazzling fireworks displays, Autumn Lights is returning to a venue near Norwich in 2022.

The event is back at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, November 12 and is one of four UK locations this year.

It is organised by brothers Ben and Oliver Webb and business partner John Lowery, who first launched it in 2020 as a drive-in event in Lincoln and York.

It then came to Norfolk in 2021 with thousands of people attending in their cars. 

This year, with Covid restrictions no longer in place, it will have a fresh format with a standing arena and a stage, hosting musicians and fire shows.

DJ Ryan Swain with the light performers at the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground.

DJ Ryan Swain with the light performers at the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Milner Creative

There will also be a funfair, street food vendors and LED glow walkers.

Attendees will be able to enjoy two fireworks displays, one for children and the main one at the end of the evening, with both set to music.

Ben Webb said: "It went really well in Norfolk last year even though it was a bit wet and windy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Part of city centre road to close during bridge repair works
  2. 2 Pensioner cleaning up overgrown graveyard told to stop by council
  3. 3 Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47
  1. 4 'I just started screaming': Devastating aftermath of village blaze
  2. 5 Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets
  3. 6 Man arrested after several cars keyed in city suburb
  4. 7 Dad's plea to move children after three fires break out beside home
  5. 8 Riverside streets reopen after months of roadworks
  6. 9 ‘Happy-go-lucky’ dad killed in crash into house was over drink drive limit
  7. 10 Owners of city florist named Norfolk's best are 'pinching themselves'

"We got really good feedback and people absolutely loved the fireworks."

Summer saver tickets go on sale on Monday, August 1 and will be priced per person instead of per car like last year. 

Bonfire Night
Norfolk Live News
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Businesses across Norwich have decided to close as the city reaches record-breaking temperatures

Bars and shops shut in Norwich due to hot weather

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Howard Nelson, who had his VW Camper Van stolen last week, is relieved to have it back after it was found in Lowestoft.

Stolen camper van discovered driving in convoy of nicked vehicles

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was assaulted outside the Compleat Angler pub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Updated

Man seriously assaulted outside Prince of Wales Road pub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon