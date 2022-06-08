Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

The bard is back! Shakespeare festival returns to cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:43 PM June 8, 2022
A scene from Macbeth, by the Lord Chamberlain's Men, which featured at last year's Shakespeare Festival at

A scene from Macbeth, by the Lord Chamberlain's Men, which featured at last year's Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. The troupe are returning this year with a more lighthearted offering, As You Like It. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

A theatre company with a history stretching back to the time of Shakespeare himself is heading to Norwich.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men - which was around in the Bard's day and reformed in 2004  - will put on outdoor performances of the comedy As You Like It at the Norwich Cathedral cloister on July 8-9.

The Revd Canon Andy Bryant, canon for mission and pastoral care, said he was thrilled the cathedral's annual Shakespeare Festival was returning.

He said: "We love welcoming audiences to the cathedral’s beautiful cloister for this very special celebration of the Bard and the Lord Chamberlain’s Men always put on a great show.

"After their incredibly poignant production of Macbeth last year, we cannot wait to see what fun is in store with As You Like It this summer”.

Peter Stickney, the group's artistic director, grew up in Saxlingham Nethergate and went to Long Stratton High and Hewett School.

The shows start at 7pm, visit cathedral.org.uk/shakespeare to book.  

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 40s has died after she fell out of the rear passenger door of a car near Earlham Park

Norwich Live News

Woman in 40s dies after falling out of the back of a car

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
There are plans for a new McDonald's in Mousehold Lane which district councillor Natasha Harpley has opposed 

Not Lovin' It - Anger over McDonald's plans at 'dangerous' junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_15_newmarketroad_norwich_may22

See inside £1.5m Edwardian five-bed with indoor pool for sale in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Richard Bainbridge at Benedicts has sold out of his gourmet ready meals. Pic: Archant

'Completely blown away' - City restaurant in running to be named UK's best

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon