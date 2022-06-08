The bard is back! Shakespeare festival returns to cathedral

A scene from Macbeth, by the Lord Chamberlain's Men, which featured at last year's Shakespeare Festival at Norwich Cathedral. The troupe are returning this year with a more lighthearted offering, As You Like It. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

A theatre company with a history stretching back to the time of Shakespeare himself is heading to Norwich.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men - which was around in the Bard's day and reformed in 2004 - will put on outdoor performances of the comedy As You Like It at the Norwich Cathedral cloister on July 8-9.

The Revd Canon Andy Bryant, canon for mission and pastoral care, said he was thrilled the cathedral's annual Shakespeare Festival was returning.

He said: "We love welcoming audiences to the cathedral’s beautiful cloister for this very special celebration of the Bard and the Lord Chamberlain’s Men always put on a great show.

"After their incredibly poignant production of Macbeth last year, we cannot wait to see what fun is in store with As You Like It this summer”.

Peter Stickney, the group's artistic director, grew up in Saxlingham Nethergate and went to Long Stratton High and Hewett School.

The shows start at 7pm, visit cathedral.org.uk/shakespeare to book.