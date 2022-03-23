Musicians and artists announced for Ukraine fundraising event in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
From acoustic sets to pop-up gallery tours, help raise money for Ukraine at an upcoming event in Norwich.
On Thursday, March 24 the Sainsbury Centre on the UEA campus will host Arts for Ukraine after hours from 5pm to 7.30pm.
It will include acoustic sets from Mark Howe and Karen Reilly of Norwich acts KlangHaus and The Neutrinos.
Professor Jago Cooper, director of the Sainsbury Centre, will lead pop-up gallery tours and Norfolk artist and musician Ian Brownlie will host a creative drop-in on the theme of home.
UEA scriptwriter and documentary filmmaker Deborah Perkin will premiere performance piece Two Mothers in March in response to the crisis.
The Russian Speaking Society will also host an international poetry reading symbolising solidarity.
Adnams is supplying free food and drink at the event.
All proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
Book a ticket in advance at store.uea.ac.uk/product-catalogue/sainsbury-centre with an optional £5 or £10 donation, with opportunities to donate on the night too.
Also taking place on campus in the Elizabeth Fry Building is Reading for Ukraine from 6pm to 8pm, with a chance to discover the world of contemporary Ukrainian literature.
It features UEA writers Yan Ge, Paul Howarth, Eleanor Wasserberg, Tom Benn, Jean McNeil, Dani Redd and Kotryna Garanasvili.
Tickets are a £10 donation or £6 for students at eventbrite.co.uk