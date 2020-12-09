Après Ski Village with private chalets opens in Norwich for Christmas
- Credit: Archant
Escape from the hustle and bustle of Norwich city centre and head to the Après Ski Village over the festive period, offering chalets for hire and delicious food and drink.
Après ski describes the social activities that take place after a day at the slopes, but you can skip straight to it this Christmas at an alpine-themed attraction in Castle Gardens.
It is open seven days a week from 11am to 9pm until Christmas Eve and boasts private chalets, which can be booked in one or two hour slots, and they are heated and decorated.
Groups of up to six can meet there, including mixed households under Tier 2 restrictions as the chalets are open, and there is table service.
The bar offers a large selection of drinks, including mulled wine and spiced cider, with the option of an added shot, and local beers.
The event is also suitable for families, with hot chocolates and soft drinks on offer and children's rides.
Food includes German bratwurst, burgers, Yorkshire pudding wraps and tartiflette, a potato dish with reblochon cheese, bacon and onions.
Most Read
- 1 7 Norwich pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
- 2 Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'
- 3 Warwick Street Social for sale but 'not because of Covid'
- 4 Greater Anglia trains cancelled between Norwich and London
- 5 Widow in tears after being left without heating for six weeks
- 6 City pub for sale after plans for housing scrapped
- 7 Man receives fake council letter ordering removal of ‘tacky' Christmas lights
- 8 Hotel manager hoping to give vulnerable a home this Christmas
- 9 Pair jailed after targeting wrong home in arson attack
- 10 Norwich chippy brings back battered sprouts and mince pies for Christmas
Those sitting in the chalets ordering alcohol will need to order food under the substantial meal rule, but people can also visit the village and takeaway.
The organisers of the attraction also ran a popular Christmas market outside The Forum in Norwich in 2018 and 2019, but as this couldn't go ahead this year they had to think outside of the box.
Eddie McGee, part of the Après Ski Village team, said: "Shaun James [one of the organisers] managed to find this venue at Castle Gardens, which is beautiful in the shadow of the castle, and he came up with the idea of an Après Ski Village.
"I have a wine company that imports very nice wine from France, so am planning to do wine tasting evenings in the next couple of weeks and there is also a wine store.
"The village has a Christmas atmosphere and hopefully after a horrendous year for everyone it will bring a bit of joy."
Chalets cost £10 to hire, redeemable against food and drink, and you can book by messaging the 'Après Ski Village Norwich' Facebook page.