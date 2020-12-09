Après Ski Village with private chalets opens in Norwich for Christmas

Published: 8:30 AM December 9, 2020

(L to R) Eddie McGee, Mark Ruby and Shaun James at the bar in the Après Ski Village in Norwich's Castle Gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Escape from the hustle and bustle of Norwich city centre and head to the Après Ski Village over the festive period, offering chalets for hire and delicious food and drink.

Après ski describes the social activities that take place after a day at the slopes, but you can skip straight to it this Christmas at an alpine-themed attraction in Castle Gardens.

Shaun James organised the Après Ski Village in Castle Gardens Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

It is open seven days a week from 11am to 9pm until Christmas Eve and boasts private chalets, which can be booked in one or two hour slots, and they are heated and decorated.

Groups of up to six can meet there, including mixed households under Tier 2 restrictions as the chalets are open, and there is table service.

The bar offers a large selection of drinks, including mulled wine and spiced cider, with the option of an added shot, and local beers.

Lucie Ferrer at her French food stall in the Après Ski Village in Castle Gardens Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The event is also suitable for families, with hot chocolates and soft drinks on offer and children's rides.

Food includes German bratwurst, burgers, Yorkshire pudding wraps and tartiflette, a potato dish with reblochon cheese, bacon and onions.

Those sitting in the chalets ordering alcohol will need to order food under the substantial meal rule, but people can also visit the village and takeaway.

Aidan Sturman at the German food stall in the Après Ski Village Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The organisers of the attraction also ran a popular Christmas market outside The Forum in Norwich in 2018 and 2019, but as this couldn't go ahead this year they had to think outside of the box.

Eddie McGee, part of the Après Ski Village team, said: "Shaun James [one of the organisers] managed to find this venue at Castle Gardens, which is beautiful in the shadow of the castle, and he came up with the idea of an Après Ski Village.

An Après Ski Village has opened in Castle Gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

"I have a wine company that imports very nice wine from France, so am planning to do wine tasting evenings in the next couple of weeks and there is also a wine store.

"The village has a Christmas atmosphere and hopefully after a horrendous year for everyone it will bring a bit of joy."

Chalets cost £10 to hire, redeemable against food and drink, and you can book by messaging the 'Après Ski Village Norwich' Facebook page.

Mark Ruby with a hot chocolate at the Après Ski Village in Norwich Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant



