Have a ball this Christmas at all-female Norwich panto Cinderella Rocks

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:27 PM November 24, 2021
The cast of Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich.

The cast of Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich - Rhiannon Hopkins, Sarah Workman and Rebecca Levy. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Forget Prince Charming and glass slippers as panto Cinderella Rocks brings the classic fairytale into the 21st century with an all-female cast. 

The show runs at The Garage in Norwich from November 26 until January 16 2022 and it will also be at sister venue The Workshop in King's Lynn from December 8 to 13.

It is the latest show from All-In Productions, in collaboration with the two theatres, and it is part of its My First Panto series, which runs every Christmas and is aimed at children aged seven and under and their families. 

Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich.

Rebecca Levy as Ella in Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It stars Rebecca Levy as Ella who dreams of being a famous rockstar, but her cruel sisters Lydia (Rhiannon Hopkins) and Adina (Sarah Workman) are out to sabotage her.

This interactive show features plenty of audience participation, with bubbles, puppets, games and singing and dancing, with the cast all playing their own instruments.

Daniel Burgess, director of All-In Productions, said: "Cinderella Rocks is an amazing concert which is Cinderella but not as you know it.

Daniel Burgess, the director of All-In Productions behind Cinderella Rocks.

Daniel Burgess, the director of All-In Productions behind Cinderella Rocks. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It is archaic to require female characters to find a man to make them worthwhile, that is just rubbish.

"There is nothing else like this in the area and it is a chilled out experience aimed at removing the anxieties of taking a child to the theatre." 

The show lasts an hour and families are free to move around and leave the space to take a break if needed, with floor seating. 

Children are free to move around the space at Cinderella Rocks. 

Children are free to move around the space at Cinderella Rocks. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Miss Workman said: "There are lots of interactive elements and it is a really nice introduction to theatre and panto."

Miss Levy said: "It was so lovely today [at the preview] as we had one confident little boy but when the mouse puppet came out he was suddenly scared to touch it.

"He was so proud of himself when he said hello properly and it was lovely to make that world for him."

Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich.

Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

For Miss Hopkins, it is something of a homecoming as she grew up in Hellesdon and used to do music and street dance lessons at The Garage.

She said: "You don't often see female guitarists, drummers and bassists so it it hopefully nice for little children to see." 

Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich.

Rhiannon Hopkins in Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are also relaxed, socially distanced and BSL interpreted performances so it is accessible for all. 

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults and £8.50 for children (under-1s go free) at thegarage.org.uk or theworkshop.org.uk

Families enjoying Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich.

Families enjoying Cinderella Rocks at The Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich News

