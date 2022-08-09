UK's largest dog festival heading to Norfolk Showground

The All About Dogs Show is returning to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Supplied by All About Dogs

The All About Dogs Show is returning to the Norfolk Showground by popular demand, promising a fun day out for those with two or four legs.

The event is the UK's largest festival devoted to dogs and it will be at the venue on Sunday, August 28, and Monday, August 29, from 9.30am until 5pm on both days.

There will be something for everyone with arena displays, demonstrations, activities and family entertainment.

This will include fun dog show classes, ranging from waggiest tail to worst hair day, and a talent show for gifted pooches.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music and there will be a huge selection of stands to shop from.

Matt Upson, All About Dogs director, said: “Our aim is to deliver a spectacular, feel-good day out and to offer visitors something unique they wouldn’t get at a traditional dog show event."

Tickets can be bought at allaboutdogsshow.co.uk/norfolk