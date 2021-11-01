Gallery
All the pictures as The Alan Partridge Fan Festival comes to Norwich
- Credit: Paul Wassell
After it was postponed three times due to the pandemic, Alan Partridge lovers were in high spirits as they finally celebrated their hero with fellow fans.
We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival took place at The Mercure Hotel in Norwich on Saturday (October 30) and it was organised by Paul Wassell, 36, from the West Midlands.
More than 200 guests from across the UK came to the home city of Partridge and they took part in a themed quiz and disco and an air guitar competition.
There was also a games room with Monkey Tennis, Replicate the Cover Stance and Arm Wrestling with Chas and Dave and most attendees dressed up.
Mr Wassell said: "We had so many people coming to us during the night telling us how much they were enjoying themselves.
"It is looking like we will be doing it all again next year."
Alan Partridge, played by Steve Coogan, is a parody of British television personalities and a DJ on the fictional Radio Norwich.
