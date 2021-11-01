News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Gallery

All the pictures as The Alan Partridge Fan Festival comes to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:59 PM November 1, 2021
We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival at the Mercure Hotel in Norwich. 

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival at the Mercure Hotel in Norwich. - Credit: Paul Wassell

After it was postponed three times due to the pandemic, Alan Partridge lovers were in high spirits as they finally celebrated their hero with fellow fans. 

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival took place at The Mercure Hotel in Norwich on Saturday (October 30) and it was organised by Paul Wassell, 36, from the West Midlands.

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

More than 200 guests from across the UK came to the home city of Partridge and they took part in a themed quiz and disco and an air guitar competition.

There was also a games room with Monkey Tennis, Replicate the Cover Stance and Arm Wrestling with Chas and Dave and most attendees dressed up. 

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

Mr Wassell said: "We had so many people coming to us during the night telling us how much they were enjoying themselves.

"It is looking like we will be doing it all again next year." 

Alan Partridge, played by Steve Coogan, is a parody of British television personalities and a DJ on the fictional Radio Norwich.

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Fan Festival - Credit: Paul Wassell


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  2. 2 Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure
  3. 3 Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols
  1. 4 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
  2. 5 Catton Park Spooktacular sees fireworks, rides and food entertain city folk
  3. 6 Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park
  4. 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  5. 8 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
  6. 9 Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week
  7. 10 'We are both big kids' - couples creative Halloween antics
TV
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St James House resident Doreen Dothan, who is calling for more to be done about inconsiderate parking near her home

Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Buckley has dementia but his family maintain he's perfectly capable of living at home with assistance

Mental Health

Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Slade one of the main attractions at WisBEACH Rock festival on August 8

Christmas

So here it is! Slade bringing Christmas 2021 tour to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon