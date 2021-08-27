News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

African and Caribbean market to arrive in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:28 AM August 27, 2021   
Visitors to Norwich's African and Caribbean Market dancing with a performer, at the The Forum

Visitors getting involved with a performer at the market. - Credit: Heritage Snapper

Norwich's only African and Caribbean market is returning to The Forum this September.

Spanning across September 3 and 4, the market promises two days to immerse yourself in African and Caribbean culture.

Both days will see market stalls fill the inside of The Forum offering a variety of unique products including jewellery, clothing, homewares, and gin.

Joyce and Ntsama selling at Norwich's African and Caribbean Market, at The Forum

Joyce and Ntsama selling at the Norwich African and Caribbean Market - Credit: Michael Gyapong

Saturday will see the market expand, with a host of street food stalls opening up outside to sell food hailing from Nigeria, Jamaica, Egypt, and many others.

Local dancers and musicians are also set to take centre stage on the second day of the market.

Robert Salewon and Michael Gyapong at Norwich's African and Caribbean Market, at The Forum

Robert Salewon, organiser of the market for Norwich Global Village Market (left), and Michael Gyapong (right). - Credit: Michael Gyapong

You may also want to watch:

Performers include: Sefo and Julla Kanuteh, Kora players from Gambia; Rosy May, a dancer who will be engaging the audience in Soca, a dance from Trinidad; and Afroluso, a youth dance group from Great Yarmouth.

The whole market is free to enter and open from 10am until 5pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
  2. 2 Four Afghan families to be rehoused in Norwich
  3. 3 Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich
  1. 4 Property focus: The £1m house in the centre of Norwich
  2. 5 150 cannabis plants discovered in Norwich home
  3. 6 They're here! Crowds marvel as Red Arrows land at Norwich Airport
  4. 7 Food fraudsters and tableware thieves target city restaurants
  5. 8 First look inside Norwich's new Greek restaurant
  6. 9 Norwich Post Office set to relocate after postmaster resigns
  7. 10 Pub slammed as eyesore after being secured with metal sheeting

Everyone is welcome to celebrate Africa, the Caribbean, and Black heritage in the UK.

Events
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

Food and Drink

Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Craig David performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television

'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Bridge on Carrow Road in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Carrow Road river bridge to close for urgent repairs

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Kids on See saw at new Wensum Park safe playground Norwich pic taken 20th January 1990 c11949

Reader Gallery

Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon