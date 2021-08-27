African and Caribbean market to arrive in Norwich

Published: 10:28 AM August 27, 2021

Visitors getting involved with a performer at the market.

Norwich's only African and Caribbean market is returning to The Forum this September.

Spanning across September 3 and 4, the market promises two days to immerse yourself in African and Caribbean culture.

Both days will see market stalls fill the inside of The Forum offering a variety of unique products including jewellery, clothing, homewares, and gin.

Joyce and Ntsama selling at the Norwich African and Caribbean Market

Saturday will see the market expand, with a host of street food stalls opening up outside to sell food hailing from Nigeria, Jamaica, Egypt, and many others.

Local dancers and musicians are also set to take centre stage on the second day of the market.

Robert Salewon, organiser of the market for Norwich Global Village Market (left), and Michael Gyapong (right).

Performers include: Sefo and Julla Kanuteh, Kora players from Gambia; Rosy May, a dancer who will be engaging the audience in Soca, a dance from Trinidad; and Afroluso, a youth dance group from Great Yarmouth.

The whole market is free to enter and open from 10am until 5pm.

Everyone is welcome to celebrate Africa, the Caribbean, and Black heritage in the UK.