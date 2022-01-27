News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Outdoor cinema showing Mamma Mia! and West Side Story coming to Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:30 AM January 27, 2022
The Adventure Cinema is returning to Sprowston Manor and will show blockbuster films.

A touring outdoor cinema is returning to Norfolk by popular demand with three blockbusters to choose from.

The Adventure Cinema will be at Sprowston Manor on the outskirts of Norwich from September 16 to 18, 2022.

On Friday it will be showing the new West Side Story film, adapted from the 1957 musical, directed by Steven Spielberg.

On Saturday it is Mamma Mia! to celebrate 50 years of Abba and on Sunday will be the hit Elton John biopic, Rocketman. 

Watch a film under the stars at Adventure Cinema. 

The films start at 8pm each night and visitors can bring their own picnic to enjoy under the stars, with on-site vendors too. 

Viewers will need to bring their own chairs and blankets unless buying a VIP ticket, which includes a deckchair and popcorn.

Ben Lovell, co-director at Adventure Cinema, said: "We are so excited to be travelling all over the country to once again put on the UK’s biggest ever outdoor cinema this summer, with an incredible list of films on offer in unique and beautiful locations."

Tickets start from £14.50 (plus booking fee) at adventurecinema.co.uk

