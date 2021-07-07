Outdoor cinema showing The Lion King and Pretty Woman heading near Norwich
- Credit: Adventure Cinema
Watch a film and tuck into a picnic under the stars this summer as Adventure Cinema is coming to Norfolk.
The UK-wide tour, which includes over 80 venues, is heading to Sprowston Manor on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, starting at 8pm on both days.
On the Friday night it will be romantic comedy Pretty Woman, which stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and on Saturday the 2019 remake of The Lion King will be shown.
The open-air film screenings will take place in front of the 16th century manor house and attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic.
Alcohol and soft drinks will be on offer at the on-site bar and hot food and snacks will also be available.
Ben Lovell, co-director of Adventure Cinema, said: "We’re excited to offer guests two things they may have desperately missed in recent months: the cinema and the great outdoors.”'
Tickets start at £14.50 at adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/sprowston-manor
