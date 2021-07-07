News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Outdoor cinema showing The Lion King and Pretty Woman heading near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:56 AM July 7, 2021   
Adventure Cinema is heading to Sprowston Manor, with films Pretty Woman and The Lion King. 

Adventure Cinema is heading to Sprowston Manor, with films Pretty Woman and The Lion King. - Credit: Adventure Cinema

Watch a film and tuck into a picnic under the stars this summer as Adventure Cinema is coming to Norfolk.

The UK-wide tour, which includes over 80 venues, is heading to Sprowston Manor on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, starting at 8pm on both days. 

Catch up with friends and enjoy a film under the stars this summer. 

Catch up with friends and enjoy a film under the stars this summer. - Credit: John Smalley/Adventure Cinema

On the Friday night it will be romantic comedy Pretty Woman, which stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and on Saturday the 2019 remake of The Lion King will be shown. 

The open-air film screenings will take place in front of the 16th century manor house and attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic.

Alcohol and soft drinks will be on offer at the on-site bar and hot food and snacks will also be available. 

Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics to the screenings. 

Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics to the screenings. - Credit: Adventure Cinema

Ben Lovell, co-director of Adventure Cinema, said: "We’re excited to offer guests two things they may have desperately missed in recent months: the cinema and the great outdoors.”'

Tickets start at £14.50 at adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/sprowston-manor

Most Read

  1. 1 New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre
  2. 2 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  3. 3 Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns
  1. 4 Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules
  2. 5 Homeowner's driveway bid rejected to stop loss of single permit space
  3. 6 Pub warns England fans: Turn up late and you'll be turned away
  4. 7 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
  5. 8 Golden Triangle street's 'nightmare' parking woes persist a year on
  6. 9 More than 500 students disciplined by UEA over Covid breaches
  7. 10 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
Film
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas marries his partner, Derrina Jebb, at Norwich Cathedral.

TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Police officer in an area sealed off after a sexual assault allegation in Norwich.

Norwich Live

Woman sexually assaulted near city car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
John Lewis in Norwich

John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Euro 2020 | Gallery

What a night! Norwich's England fans celebrate 4-0 Euros win

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus