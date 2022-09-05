Watch Dirty Dancing and Mamma Mia! at outdoor cinema near Norwich

Watch a film under the stars at Adventure Cinema. - Credit: John Smalley/Adventure Cinema

Have the time of your life and watch a hit musical under the stars as Adventure Cinema returns to Norfolk.

The touring outdoor cinema will be at Sprowston Manor, near Norwich, from September 16 to 18.

There will be a film each night, with Dirty Dancing on Friday, Mamma Mia! on Saturday and The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Sunday.

The gates open at 6.30pm with the film shown at 8pm each night and you need to bring your own chairs unless you have booked VIP.

Picnics are welcome, with vendors Pommarola Pizza Garden and Creams and Coffees also there.

Screenings will be held on the event space in front of the manor and there is free event parking at Sprowston Park and Ride, a short walk from the venue.

The Adventure Cinema is returning to Sprowston Manor and will show blockbuster films. - Credit: Adventure Cinema

There will also be disabled parking for blue badge holders at the venue.

Standard tickets cost £14.50pp on the Adventure Cinema website and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult, with only guide dogs allowed.