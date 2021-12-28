Norwich adult panto cancelled due to Covid cases in cast
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
An adult panto which was due to take place in Norwich this week has been called off due to Covid cases within its cast.
Goldilocks the Greatest Hoe on Earth was due to take place at the Maddermarket Theatre each night this week, but the remaining performances have now been cancelled following an announcement this evening (Tuesday, December 28).
Following the positive tests, the panto's organiser, The Adult Panto Company took to Twitter to apologise to ticket holders and confirm the performance would return next Easter.
A statement read: "We regret to inform you that the remaining performances of Goldilocks the Greatest Hoe on Earth due to take place at the Maddermarket Theatre this week are unable to go ahead due to positive cases of Covid-19 in the Goldilocks company.
"We understand customers will be disappointed by this news.
"But we are delighted to announce that the production will return this Easter and all customers will be contacted regarding their tickets."
