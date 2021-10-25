Why you might spot an EastEnders icon in Norwich this week
- Credit: PA
EastEnders fans may spot Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt in Norwich this week as he swaps Albert Square for the stage.
The soap icon is playing Tom Bryce in Looking Good Dead, which is currently touring the UK and runs at Norwich Theatre Royal from October 25 to 30.
Looking Good Dead is an adaptation of the book by bestselling author Peter James.
In the play, Tom (Adam Woodyatt) picks up a USB memory stick left by another passenger on a train seat and inadvertently become a witness to a vicious murder.
But reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger.
The show also stars Gaynor Faye, who is best known for playing Judy Mallett in Coronation Street from 1995 until 1999 and Megan Macey in Emmerdale from 2012 until 2019.
Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.
