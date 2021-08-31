News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Video

5 of the best activity bars in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:26 PM August 31, 2021   
Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

From axe throwing to bowling, here are some of the best bars in Norwich offering both something to drink and an activity. 

1. What: Boom: Battle Bar

Where: Castle Quarter, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday to Friday: 12pm to 11pm, Saturday: 11am to 11pm, Sunday: 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Activities priced from £10 to £60, book at boombattlebar.co.uk

Boom: Battle Bar opened in Norwich last summer and offers a range of activities, including Bavarian axe throwing, 'crazier' golf and electric darts, with bottomless brunch also on offer on Sundays.

Sam Whitehouse has officially opened Slice and Dice on St Benedicts Street. 

Owner Sam Whitehouse inside Slice and Dice. - Credit: Clarissa Place

2. What: Slice and Dice 

Where: 86 St Benedicts Street, NR2 4AB

When: Tuesday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday: 10am to 11pm, Sunday: 10am to 8pm (closed Mondays)

Cost: £5pp for four-hour game session (annual memberships available), book at sliceanddice.cafe

Slice and Dice opened earlier this year and it is an independent board game café and bar, which serves an entirely vegan menu alongside cocktails, wines, beers, spirits, soft drinks and coffees. 

Owner Glen McDonald with the collection of arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle MallP

Owner Glen McDonald with the collection of arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle MallPicture: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign
  2. 2 'Incredible' - Comedian Sarah Millican's praise for city burger brand
  3. 3 City road closed for week-long resurfacing work
  1. 4 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs
  2. 5 Road closures as weeks of Norwich roadworks begin today
  3. 6 E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?
  4. 7 13 vacancies - City chef lays bare impact of recruitment crisis
  5. 8 'He got his just deserts' - Hotelier's relief as dine and dash conman jailed
  6. 9 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
  7. 10 4am starts and paper rounds - how shopkeeper earned a nod from the Queen

3. What: Retro Replay

Where: Castle Quarter, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Summer opening hours (until September 4): daily 11am to 10pm 

Cost: Adults: £10, children (under-16): £7.50, under-fives: free, family pass (two adults, two children): £32, book at retro-replay.games or on door

You decide when it is game over at this vintage arcade and bar, which will take you on a nostalgic trip to the golden age of arcades, with games including House of the Dead and Time Crisis. 

The Bowling House owner Jack Thompson.

The Bowling House owner Jack Thompson. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

4. What: Bowling House

Where: 7 Dereham Road, NR2 4HX

Opening times: Wednesday to Thursday: 4pm to 10pm, Friday: 4pm to 11pm, Saturday: 12pm to 11pm, Sunday: 12pm to 8pm (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) 

Cost: Bowling: £15 per 30 mins (three-plus people require minimum of an hour), karaoke: £30 per hour (maximum of six people), book activities and dining at bowlinghouse.co.uk

This venue boasts karaoke booths and a retro bowling alley, with pins on strings and old cinema seats, and it is also a cocktail bar and restaurant 

Escape Hunt are launching their Alice in Puzzleland escape room, based on Lewis Carrolls classic tal

The Alice in Puzzleland game at Escape Hunt. - Credit: Archant

5. What: Escape Hunt Norwich

Where: 201A North Terrace, Chantry Place, NR2 1SQ

Opening times: Monday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm 

Cost: From £22pp, students: from £18.70pp, over-60s: from £19.80pp, book at escapehunt.com/uk/norwich

Escape Hunt boasts four indoor rooms, which are A Dalek Awakens, Alice in Puzzleland, Our Finest Hour and an Aladdin themed option, and virtual reality experiences, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks served on-site.


Summer in the City. 

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).

Summer in the City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Grapes Hill roundabout, Norwich. Roadworks will begin on Monday.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For:

Norfolk County Council

Road closures as weeks of new Norwich roadworks start

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Surrey Street in Norwich

City road to close as first stage of £6.1m street revamp begins

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A plane lands at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshsire, carrying British nationals and Afghans from Kabal i

'Astounding' - Norfolk offers Afghan refugee help every five minutes

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Richard Chisnell is the owner Sherbet Lemon cocktail bar on Prince of Wales Road.

London underground-themed club to open in basement of city cocktail bar

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon