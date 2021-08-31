Video
5 of the best activity bars in Norwich
From axe throwing to bowling, here are some of the best bars in Norwich offering both something to drink and an activity.
1. What: Boom: Battle Bar
Where: Castle Quarter, NR1 3DD
Opening times: Monday to Friday: 12pm to 11pm, Saturday: 11am to 11pm, Sunday: 12pm to 11pm
Cost: Activities priced from £10 to £60, book at boombattlebar.co.uk
Boom: Battle Bar opened in Norwich last summer and offers a range of activities, including Bavarian axe throwing, 'crazier' golf and electric darts, with bottomless brunch also on offer on Sundays.
2. What: Slice and Dice
Where: 86 St Benedicts Street, NR2 4AB
When: Tuesday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday: 10am to 11pm, Sunday: 10am to 8pm (closed Mondays)
Cost: £5pp for four-hour game session (annual memberships available), book at sliceanddice.cafe
Slice and Dice opened earlier this year and it is an independent board game café and bar, which serves an entirely vegan menu alongside cocktails, wines, beers, spirits, soft drinks and coffees.
3. What: Retro Replay
Where: Castle Quarter, NR1 3DD
Opening times: Summer opening hours (until September 4): daily 11am to 10pm
Cost: Adults: £10, children (under-16): £7.50, under-fives: free, family pass (two adults, two children): £32, book at retro-replay.games or on door
You decide when it is game over at this vintage arcade and bar, which will take you on a nostalgic trip to the golden age of arcades, with games including House of the Dead and Time Crisis.
4. What: Bowling House
Where: 7 Dereham Road, NR2 4HX
Opening times: Wednesday to Thursday: 4pm to 10pm, Friday: 4pm to 11pm, Saturday: 12pm to 11pm, Sunday: 12pm to 8pm (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
Cost: Bowling: £15 per 30 mins (three-plus people require minimum of an hour), karaoke: £30 per hour (maximum of six people), book activities and dining at bowlinghouse.co.uk
This venue boasts karaoke booths and a retro bowling alley, with pins on strings and old cinema seats, and it is also a cocktail bar and restaurant
5. What: Escape Hunt Norwich
Where: 201A North Terrace, Chantry Place, NR2 1SQ
Opening times: Monday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm
Cost: From £22pp, students: from £18.70pp, over-60s: from £19.80pp, book at escapehunt.com/uk/norwich
Escape Hunt boasts four indoor rooms, which are A Dalek Awakens, Alice in Puzzleland, Our Finest Hour and an Aladdin themed option, and virtual reality experiences, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks served on-site.
