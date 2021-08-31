5 of the best activity bars in Norwich

Video

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

From axe throwing to bowling, here are some of the best bars in Norwich offering both something to drink and an activity.

1. What: Boom: Battle Bar

Where: Castle Quarter, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday to Friday: 12pm to 11pm, Saturday: 11am to 11pm, Sunday: 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Activities priced from £10 to £60, book at boombattlebar.co.uk

Boom: Battle Bar opened in Norwich last summer and offers a range of activities, including Bavarian axe throwing, 'crazier' golf and electric darts, with bottomless brunch also on offer on Sundays.

Owner Sam Whitehouse inside Slice and Dice. - Credit: Clarissa Place

2. What: Slice and Dice

Where: 86 St Benedicts Street, NR2 4AB

When: Tuesday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday: 10am to 11pm, Sunday: 10am to 8pm (closed Mondays)

Cost: £5pp for four-hour game session (annual memberships available), book at sliceanddice.cafe

Slice and Dice opened earlier this year and it is an independent board game café and bar, which serves an entirely vegan menu alongside cocktails, wines, beers, spirits, soft drinks and coffees.

Owner Glen McDonald with the collection of arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle MallPicture: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

3. What: Retro Replay

Where: Castle Quarter, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Summer opening hours (until September 4): daily 11am to 10pm

Cost: Adults: £10, children (under-16): £7.50, under-fives: free, family pass (two adults, two children): £32, book at retro-replay.games or on door

You decide when it is game over at this vintage arcade and bar, which will take you on a nostalgic trip to the golden age of arcades, with games including House of the Dead and Time Crisis.

The Bowling House owner Jack Thompson. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

4. What: Bowling House

Where: 7 Dereham Road, NR2 4HX

Opening times: Wednesday to Thursday: 4pm to 10pm, Friday: 4pm to 11pm, Saturday: 12pm to 11pm, Sunday: 12pm to 8pm (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Cost: Bowling: £15 per 30 mins (three-plus people require minimum of an hour), karaoke: £30 per hour (maximum of six people), book activities and dining at bowlinghouse.co.uk

This venue boasts karaoke booths and a retro bowling alley, with pins on strings and old cinema seats, and it is also a cocktail bar and restaurant

The Alice in Puzzleland game at Escape Hunt. - Credit: Archant

5. What: Escape Hunt Norwich

Where: 201A North Terrace, Chantry Place, NR2 1SQ

Opening times: Monday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm

Cost: From £22pp, students: from £18.70pp, over-60s: from £19.80pp, book at escapehunt.com/uk/norwich

Escape Hunt boasts four indoor rooms, which are A Dalek Awakens, Alice in Puzzleland, Our Finest Hour and an Aladdin themed option, and virtual reality experiences, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks served on-site.





