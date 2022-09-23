A Christmas Carol coming to historic city building where Dickens performed

John O'Connor performs A Christmas Carol at The Halls in Norwich this December. - Credit: Supplied by The Halls

The classic tale of A Christmas Carol will be told at a historic city building where Charles Dickens himself once performed.

The one-man show will be at The Halls in Norwich on Tuesday, December 6, and it starts at 7.30pm.

It will see actor John O'Connor, from the European Arts Company, read Dickens' timeless ghost story.

Dickens performed a reading of A Christmas Carol at The Halls in January 1859 and he enacted it more than 150 times at various venues, with a phenomenal reaction from the public.

You can experience what it would have been like to be in the audience and enjoy a seasonal treat in the spirit of Christmas past, present and future.

A spokesman for The Halls said: “We have been doing lots of research about The Halls of late, inspired by the recent Heritage Open Days and it was through this that we discovered about Charles Dickens doing a reading here of A Christmas Carol in 1859.

"A Christmas Carol is such a well-known story and to be hosting this in The Halls where the original happened is really, really exciting."

Tickets cost £17 and are available on The Halls website.