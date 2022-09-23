Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

A Christmas Carol coming to historic city building where Dickens performed

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:54 AM September 23, 2022
John O'Connor performs A Christmas Carol at The Halls in Norwich this December

John O'Connor performs A Christmas Carol at The Halls in Norwich this December. - Credit: Supplied by The Halls

The classic tale of A Christmas Carol will be told at a historic city building where Charles Dickens himself once performed.

The one-man show will be at The Halls in Norwich on Tuesday, December 6, and it starts at 7.30pm.

It will see actor John O'Connor, from the European Arts Company, read Dickens' timeless ghost story. 

Dickens performed a reading of A Christmas Carol at The Halls in January 1859 and he enacted it more than 150 times at various venues, with a phenomenal reaction from the public. 

You can experience what it would have been like to be in the audience and enjoy a seasonal treat in the spirit of Christmas past, present and future. 

A spokesman for The Halls said: “We have been doing lots of research about The Halls of late, inspired by the recent Heritage Open Days and it was through this that we discovered about Charles Dickens doing a reading here of A Christmas Carol in 1859. 

"A Christmas Carol is such a well-known story and to be hosting this in The Halls where the original happened is really, really exciting."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Absolute chaos' - Passengers sleep in airport after four-hour queues
  2. 2 Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home
  3. 3 Mum's heartbreak at son's arrest after dad murdered in the street
  1. 4 Fears over families living in new estate before planning condition sign off
  2. 5 Norwich bar ditching electricity in response to cost of living crisis
  3. 6 Chance to run pub in heart of historic Norwich
  4. 7 Former WWE star to return to the ring in 'emotional' Norwich homecoming
  5. 8 'Sexual activity' in lay-by forces police to carry out high visibility patrols
  6. 9 Serious assault after two men on moped approach pair in NR3 alleyway
  7. 10 Vandals leave another independent shop with expensive damage

Tickets cost £17 and are available on The Halls website. 

Christmas
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Chantry Place in Norwich, Norfolk, on a busy Saturday afternoon filled with shoppers.

All the exciting changes happening at Chantry Place shopping centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which has been announced as the top

Food and Drink

Norwich fish and chip shop named one of UK's best

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
RAF Chinook will be coming to Sidmotuh. Picture: RAF

Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Vehicles parked at the entrance of Webster Close in Bowthorpe and Susan Clayton, who is concerned over the state of parking

Norfolk County Council

Plea for enforcement to end 'nightmare' parking battle

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon