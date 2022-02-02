News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Nineties and noughties R&B Festival coming to Norwich this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:04 PM February 2, 2022
Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

The Big 90's and 00's R&B Festival is coming to The Halls in Norwich, pictured is a queue for a previous event. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

From Ashanti to Usher, singalong to the hits from your favourite R&B acts at a touring festival heading to Norwich this summer.

The Big 90s and 00s R&B Festival is coming to The Halls on Friday, July 8 from 7pm to 11pm. 

The international smash-hit event is coming to the UK for the first time this year and it will feature the very best of nineties and noughties music. 

The Big 90's and 00's R&B Festival will feature the music of chart-topping acts. 

The Big 90's and 00's R&B Festival will feature the music of chart-topping acts. - Credit: Supplied

Expect songs by acts including Ashanti, Usher, Ne-Yo, TLC and Ciara and many more, played and performed by top DJs, entertainers, dancers and live singers.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager, said: “We’re delighted to bring the festival to Norwich for our very first year.

"We will have incredible on-stage performances throughout the night plus amazing confetti cannons and production, all throwing you back to the most iconic 90s and 00s R&B music.”

Tickets will cost £35 and it is currently in its sign-up period at thebigrnbfest.com/norwich where you will be able to get up to 50pc off. 

