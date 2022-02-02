Nineties and noughties R&B Festival coming to Norwich this summer
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
From Ashanti to Usher, singalong to the hits from your favourite R&B acts at a touring festival heading to Norwich this summer.
The Big 90s and 00s R&B Festival is coming to The Halls on Friday, July 8 from 7pm to 11pm.
The international smash-hit event is coming to the UK for the first time this year and it will feature the very best of nineties and noughties music.
Expect songs by acts including Ashanti, Usher, Ne-Yo, TLC and Ciara and many more, played and performed by top DJs, entertainers, dancers and live singers.
Tom Cullen, marketing manager, said: “We’re delighted to bring the festival to Norwich for our very first year.
"We will have incredible on-stage performances throughout the night plus amazing confetti cannons and production, all throwing you back to the most iconic 90s and 00s R&B music.”
Tickets will cost £35 and it is currently in its sign-up period at thebigrnbfest.com/norwich where you will be able to get up to 50pc off.