Fancy buying some produce grown right here on your doorstep? Then you should be checking out one of Norwich's many farm shops.

Here are seven of the best farm shops in and around Norwich.

1. White House Farm

White House Farm Shop in Sprowston - Credit: Archant

Where: Wroxham Rd, Rackheath NR13 6LB

When: 9am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 5pm Saturday

This fruit farm turned farm shop features a large meat counter and many other Norfolk treats. You can buy local produce after picking your own fruit in the fields.

Alongside the farm shop a cafe and butcher are also on site as well as a beautician, a dance studio, a nursery and more.

2. Aldis & Sons

Where: 1 Church Farm Cottages, Framingham Earl NR14 7PE

When: 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday

This family-run shop in Framingham Earl showcases local produce, such as Norfolk Watermill flour or snowdrops, as well as serving up treats in its cafe.

The cafe has specials like risotto fritters, brownie freak shake, pheasant pie and more.

3. Blofield Farm Shop

Yare Valley Farm Shop is run by Yare Valley Oils - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Where: 58 Yarmouth Rd, Blofield NR13 4LQ

When: 9am to 4pm Monday to Thursday and Saturday, 9am to 5pm Friday, 10am to 4pm Sunday

There is a huge selection of meat, such as scotch eggs and pies, as well as local produce and preserves like jams and honey.

Following lockdown success, a second shop called Blofield Food Hall opened inside Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew with a café and hamper room.

4. Yare Valley Oils & Farm Shop

Where: The Grange, The Covey, Surlingham, Norwich NR14 7AL

When: 8am to 9pm everyday

The farm itself produces award-winning cold-pressed rapeseed oil and dressing. The shop showcases other local products alongside the farms produce.

Available are local goodies like frozen Brick Pizzas and Fen Farm cheeses, there is also a cafe and patisserie to enjoy.

5. Green Pastures Farm Shop

Where: Mill Rd, Bergh Apton, Norwich NR15 1BQ

When: 9am to 4.30pm every day, opens 10am Sunday

This farm shop says it sells "real food produced by real people", with homegrown produce harvested from the attached farm.

Also in the shop are fresh and cooked meats, fresh cakes, ice creams, eggs, pasta and more. They hope to be "a real alternative to supermarkets."

6. Paddock Farm Shop

Paddock Farm Shop is run by Humbleyard Vineyard - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Where: Norwich Rd, Mulbarton NR14 8JT

When: 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday

Produce stocked at Paddock include fruit and veg, baked goods, Lakenham Creamery ice creams and a range of local meat prepared by a butcher.

The farm shop is run by Humbleyard Vineyard in Mulbarton, which runs tours and wine tastings.

7. Church Farm Shop

Where: Norwich Rd, Hethersett NR9 3AS

When: 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday

This family-run shop, based on a working farm, has been open since 2008 and stocks its own produce as well as local products.

The shop carries brands like Just Crisps, The Real Norfolk, Norfolk Pure Apple Juice, Cottage Delight and more.