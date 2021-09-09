5 unusual things to do in Norwich

Published: 4:40 PM September 9, 2021

Co-owners of the Rage Rooms in Norwich Nigel Spurling and Leighton Johnson smashing up some old electricals and crockery in the Rage Room. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich is home to plenty of activities and days out, but here are just a few that are a little different from the rest.

1. Norwich Ghost Walks

Where: Walks begin at the Adam and Eve pub, 17 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 1RZ

When: Every Tuesday and Thursday

Price: £10, tickets can be booked on the company's website.

Hosted by the Guild of Shadows, these ghost walks offer evening tours of Norwich's ancient streets.

Visitors can currently choose between a walk along the river or Elm Hill and will be treated to real-life stories of Norwich's mysterious past.

2. Retro Replay

Where: Level 1, Castle Quarter, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3DD

When: 6pm until 10pm on Monday to Friday, 11am until 10pm Saturday to Sunday

Price: All day wristbands are £10 for adults, £7.50 for under 16s, and free for under 5s.

Retro Replay aims to take you on a nostalgia trip with its wide range of both retro and modern arcade games including Space Invaders and Pac-Man.

All machines are free-to-play upon the purchase of a wristband and no longer require coins to play.

Retro Replay in Castle Quarter, Norwich. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

3. Norwich VR

Where: 89 Oak Street, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 3BP

When: 10am until 10pm everyday.

Price: Between £60 and £150 depending on group size.

Norwich VR offers a virtual twist on the escape room experience, using cutting edge technology to put you at the centre of the mystery.

Different settings for the team based puzzle games are available, with one set in the distant future and some set in the Assassin's Creed universe.

4. Norwich Rage Rooms

Where: 5 St Benedicts View, Norwich, NR2

When: 11am until 7pm Monday to Friday, and 10am until 8pm Saturday and Sunday.

Price: Between £30 to £100 based on how many are in your group and how many things to smash you want.

The Rage Rooms provide a space for you to smash your way through an entire room of items in the name of stress relief.

Choose from a selection of baseball bats, sledgehammers, and crowbars before being set loose to the soundtrack of your choice.

Louisa Baldwin tries out one of the VR escape rooms. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

5. Escape Hunt's outdoor game

Where: 201A North Terrace, Chantry Place, Norwich, NR2 1SQ

When: 10am until 10pm everyday.

Price: Between £15 and £22.50 per person, depending on size of your group.

Escape Hunt's outdoor game, Time Cops, gives you 90 minutes to try and save humanity from an artificial intelligence.

Groups are set up with an iPad and an action pack to help them solve the puzzles set across a 2km walk around the city.