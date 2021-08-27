News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Five things to do in Norwich this bank holiday weekend

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM August 27, 2021   
Bongo's Bingo is returning to Norwich next summer Picture: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

Bongo's Bingo is returning to Norwich this weekend

With the bank holiday weekend approaching, be sure to make the most of it. Here's five things to do this weekend in Norwich:

Luminosa circus cabaret performers

Lost in Translation Circus brings its circus cabaret Luminosa to the INTERLUDE in the CLOSE outdoor season in Norwich - Credit: Norwich Theatre

1. Circus Cabaret Lates

Where: Norwich School (Playing Field), The Close, Norwich, NR1 4DD

When: August 24-30, various times 

Cost: From £17, norwichtheatre.org

Norwich Theatre brought back outdoor season Interlude in July after its success last summer.

This year it takes place in the historic Norwich Cathedral Close, and Lost in Translation Circus will perform Circus Cabaret Lates during the final week at the end of August.

The show will combine circus, modern burlesque, and comedy with performers from different art forms and backgrounds.

Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

2. Bongo's Bingo

Where: 112-114 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1JD

When: August 27-28, starting at 6pm

Cost: £14 per person, plus a booking fee

The famous bingo event that also includes dance-offs, rave intervals, and audience participation. 

Prizes at Bongo's are known for being unexpected, from inflatables to hoovers to cash prizes.

Bingo players are invited to drink, dance on the benches, and sing along with the music, whilst also playing a traditional game of Bingo.

brass band on field

Number one brass band in the world, Cory Band, from Rhondda Valley in South Wales - Credit: Cory Band

3. Cory Band in Concert

Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrew's Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: August 29, 3pm 

Cost: £15, email administration@eabba.org.uk or telephone 01449 672600 or 07934 169721

The East Anglian Brass Band Association celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and to celebrate the occasion it is presenting a concert by the Cory Band from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales.

The Cory Band is the most successful contesting brass band of the 21st Century and has been ranked number one in the world for the last 13 consecutive years.

A highlight of the concert will be the premiere of the march ‘The Triple Crown’, composed by the band’s musical director Philip Harper.

A funfair is running in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend. 

A funfair is running in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

4. The Gray Brothers Fun Fair

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich NR2 1TN

When: August 25-30, 12pm to late

All the fun of the fair is coming to a Norwich park over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with rides and attractions for all ages.

It will include dodgems, a funhouse, a twister ride, and much more and refreshments will also be available.

It will be open from 12pm until late every day and will be Covid-safe, with hand sanitiser stations, and visitors pay for rides when they get there. 

Head Out, Not Home

Head Out, Not Home - Credit: Contributed

5. Head Out, Not Home

Where: All over Norwich

When: July 25 - September 5

Cost: Free

Started in 2013, Head Out, Not Home aims to encourage people to spend time outdoors to listen to live entertainment.

This weekend's performances from Ch'Boogie, Shackleton Trio, Alexander Carson, Felicity Footloose, and The Foreign Locals.

Performers are based on Gentleman's Walk, St Gregory's Green, Westlegate, Tombland, Riverside, and the Millenium Plain.

