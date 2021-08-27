Five things to do in Norwich this bank holiday weekend
- Credit: Archant
With the bank holiday weekend approaching, be sure to make the most of it. Here's five things to do this weekend in Norwich:
1. Circus Cabaret Lates
Where: Norwich School (Playing Field), The Close, Norwich, NR1 4DD
When: August 24-30, various times
Cost: From £17, norwichtheatre.org
Norwich Theatre brought back outdoor season Interlude in July after its success last summer.
This year it takes place in the historic Norwich Cathedral Close, and Lost in Translation Circus will perform Circus Cabaret Lates during the final week at the end of August.
The show will combine circus, modern burlesque, and comedy with performers from different art forms and backgrounds.
2. Bongo's Bingo
Where: 112-114 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1JD
When: August 27-28, starting at 6pm
Cost: £14 per person, plus a booking fee
The famous bingo event that also includes dance-offs, rave intervals, and audience participation.
Prizes at Bongo's are known for being unexpected, from inflatables to hoovers to cash prizes.
Bingo players are invited to drink, dance on the benches, and sing along with the music, whilst also playing a traditional game of Bingo.
3. Cory Band in Concert
Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrew's Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: August 29, 3pm
Cost: £15, email administration@eabba.org.uk or telephone 01449 672600 or 07934 169721
The East Anglian Brass Band Association celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and to celebrate the occasion it is presenting a concert by the Cory Band from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales.
The Cory Band is the most successful contesting brass band of the 21st Century and has been ranked number one in the world for the last 13 consecutive years.
A highlight of the concert will be the premiere of the march ‘The Triple Crown’, composed by the band’s musical director Philip Harper.
4. The Gray Brothers Fun Fair
Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich NR2 1TN
When: August 25-30, 12pm to late
All the fun of the fair is coming to a Norwich park over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with rides and attractions for all ages.
It will include dodgems, a funhouse, a twister ride, and much more and refreshments will also be available.
It will be open from 12pm until late every day and will be Covid-safe, with hand sanitiser stations, and visitors pay for rides when they get there.
5. Head Out, Not Home
Where: All over Norwich
When: July 25 - September 5
Cost: Free
Started in 2013, Head Out, Not Home aims to encourage people to spend time outdoors to listen to live entertainment.
This weekend's performances from Ch'Boogie, Shackleton Trio, Alexander Carson, Felicity Footloose, and The Foreign Locals.
Performers are based on Gentleman's Walk, St Gregory's Green, Westlegate, Tombland, Riverside, and the Millenium Plain.