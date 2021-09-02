News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Five things to do in Norwich this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:00 AM September 2, 2021   
Joyce and Ntsama selling at Norwich's African and Caribbean Market, at The Forum

Joyce and her colleague from Ntsama's selling at the Norwich African and Caribbean Market - Credit: Michael Gyapong

From a Lisa Angel sample sale to the final weekend of Mysagarden food and drink festival, there is plenty happening in Norwich this weekend.

Here's just a few things you can do:

1. African and Caribbean Market

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: September 3-4, 10am-5pm 

You may also want to watch:

Price: Free 

Head to The Forum this weekend for a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, with a range of fantastic stalls selling everything from jewellery to homewares. 

On Saturday, there will also be a street food market and performances from local musicians and dancers.

Visitors to Norwich's African and Caribbean Market dancing with a performer, at the The Forum

Visitors getting involved with a performer at the African and Caribbean Market. - Credit: Heritage Snapper

2. Lisa Angel Sample Sale

Where: Rackheath Village Hall, Green Lane West, Rackheath, NR13 6LT

When: September 3-5, book a half hour arrival time slot - Friday: 10am-7.30pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: 12pm-2.30pm 

Price: £5 (this will be deducted from anything purchased on the day), pre-booking essential ticketsource.co.uk/lisa-angel-clearance

Norwich-based company Lisa Angel is running a huge sample and clearance sale, with jewellery and homewares at bargain prices.

The business has two shops located in the Norwich Lanes and in Chantry Place shopping centre as well as delivering worldwide through its website.

Lisa Angel shop opens in Intu Chapelfield. Lisa pictured in the new shop.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lisa Angel inside the Chantry Place shop. - Credit: Archant

3. Brainiac Live!

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: September 4, 2pm 

Price: £10-18, tickets can be booked on Theatre Royal Website

Due to popular demand, Brainiac Live is back with a show suitable for those six and up.

Promising a ride through the wild world of science, watch from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs explore the mysteries of science.

Brainiac Live will take to Norwich Theatre Royal's stage once more.

The stage show will see the Brainiacs try all the experiments you can't do at home on the Theatre Royal's stage. - Credit: Supplied

4. Head Out, Not Home

Where: Stages in Tombland, Riverside, Gentleman's Walk, St Gregory's Green, and Westlegate

When: September 5, 2-5pm

Price: Free

The final day of Norwich's annual Head Out, Not Home is this weekend and promises an extensive line-up of family-friendly entertainment.

Magician Billy Kidd will take to the Tombland stage performing all kinds of magic, and Norwich's Lucy Grubb will take over Riverside stage with her modern Americana and country music.

Lucy Grubb singing at The Inbetweeners Stage. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Norwich's Lucy Grubb will be performing on the Riverside stage on Sunday. - Credit: Archant

5. Mysagarden

Where: Castle Gardens, Norwich, NR1 3JU

When: September 3-5

Price: £10 deposit for tables of 4 or 6, tickets can be booked here.

This is also the final weekend of Mysagarden, an outdoor food and drink event under the lights of Norwich Castle.

The venue hosts a variety of street food traders, as well as live music.

Norwich Castle gardens. The Mysabar will be held in a part of the gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Castle Gardens, where Mysagarden is hosted. - Credit: Archant

