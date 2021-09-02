Five things to do in Norwich this weekend
- Credit: Michael Gyapong
From a Lisa Angel sample sale to the final weekend of Mysagarden food and drink festival, there is plenty happening in Norwich this weekend.
Here's just a few things you can do:
1. African and Caribbean Market
Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF
When: September 3-4, 10am-5pm
You may also want to watch:
Price: Free
Head to The Forum this weekend for a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, with a range of fantastic stalls selling everything from jewellery to homewares.
On Saturday, there will also be a street food market and performances from local musicians and dancers.
Most Read
- 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 2 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 3 Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking
- 4 New burrito bar to open in city centre
- 5 City drivers face delays as roundabout roadworks begin
- 6 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
- 7 Eyesore for neighbours as car and rubbish dumped
- 8 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign
- 9 Race against time to finish roadworks ahead of new school term
- 10 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
2. Lisa Angel Sample Sale
Where: Rackheath Village Hall, Green Lane West, Rackheath, NR13 6LT
When: September 3-5, book a half hour arrival time slot - Friday: 10am-7.30pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: 12pm-2.30pm
Price: £5 (this will be deducted from anything purchased on the day), pre-booking essential ticketsource.co.uk/lisa-angel-clearance
Norwich-based company Lisa Angel is running a huge sample and clearance sale, with jewellery and homewares at bargain prices.
The business has two shops located in the Norwich Lanes and in Chantry Place shopping centre as well as delivering worldwide through its website.
3. Brainiac Live!
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: September 4, 2pm
Price: £10-18, tickets can be booked on Theatre Royal Website
Due to popular demand, Brainiac Live is back with a show suitable for those six and up.
Promising a ride through the wild world of science, watch from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs explore the mysteries of science.
4. Head Out, Not Home
Where: Stages in Tombland, Riverside, Gentleman's Walk, St Gregory's Green, and Westlegate
When: September 5, 2-5pm
Price: Free
The final day of Norwich's annual Head Out, Not Home is this weekend and promises an extensive line-up of family-friendly entertainment.
Magician Billy Kidd will take to the Tombland stage performing all kinds of magic, and Norwich's Lucy Grubb will take over Riverside stage with her modern Americana and country music.
5. Mysagarden
Where: Castle Gardens, Norwich, NR1 3JU
When: September 3-5
Price: £10 deposit for tables of 4 or 6, tickets can be booked here.
This is also the final weekend of Mysagarden, an outdoor food and drink event under the lights of Norwich Castle.
The venue hosts a variety of street food traders, as well as live music.