5 places to find vintage and second-hand clothing in Norwich

Published: 3:07 PM September 15, 2021

The owner of a vintage store in Norwich has said buying second-hand is "much more affordable" as Sustainable Fashion Week is held in the UK for the first time.

The event aims to raise awareness of environmental issues in the fashion industry and celebrate ways people can make lower impact choices, including buying second-hand clothes.

Abbi Evans, owner of vintage and second-hand fashion shop Jubilique in Norwich, thinks purchasing clothes sustainably is crucial for the environment.

"The fast fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters and by shopping preloved, you are choosing items that are already in circulation and not buying into companies that are damaging our planet and treating their garment workers appallingly," said the 34-year-old. "Buying second-hand can also be much more affordable, especially if you look at cost per wear.

"With vintage pieces, you’re going to get a quality item of clothing that will last you years and you can find so many unique items that no one else will be wearing so you can experiment more with style and self expression."

Here are just a few shops in Norwich where you can find pre-loved clothing that can help lower your environmental impact.

Jubilique's distinct green shop front on St Augustines Street, Norwich. - Credit: Abbi Evans

1. Jubilique

Where: 13A St Augustines Street, Norwich, NR3 3BY

When: 10am until 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Abbi Evans opened Jubilique after years of vintage shopping for her own wardrobe and uses her store to bring a collection of clothing to her local community.

The shop features a hand-picked selection of the best pieces, working within anyone's vision and budget.

More information can be found on Jubilique's website.

2. Slayyy Vintage

Where: 11 St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1JR

When: 10:30am until 6pm, Wednesday to Friday, 10am until 7pm on Saturday, and 12pm until 4pm on Sunday.

Established by Rosie Dearlove in 2018, Slayyy Vintage started life as a Depop shop selling unique vintage sportswear and reworked clothes before moving to Norwich Market, making Rosie the youngest stall holder on the market.

The vintage seller has now moved into a permanent shop on St Giles Street giving them more space to sell reworked items and individual gems.

Rosie Dearlove outside her store Slayyy Vintage, which started out life on Norwich Market. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

3. Retreat Vintage

Where: 26A Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1HU

When: 10:30am until 5:30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Retreat Vintage opened in early 2010 in Norwich and prides itself on making sure all its items are in 'ready-to-wear' condition.

It sells in its store, as well as on their Etsy page.

4. Taxi Vintage

Where: Stalls 97, 98 and 99, Rows D and E, 112-134 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1NE

When: 9:30am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday

This Norwich Market stall was opened by owner Mark Wright when he struggled to find work in the region, turning his hobby of shopping for vintage clothing into a hobby.

The market staple sells an array of men's and women's clothing dating from the 1940s to the early 1990s.

Inside Working Title's store in the Norwich Lanes. - Credit: Archant

5. Working Title

Where: 6 Bridewell Alley, Norwich NR2 1AQ

When: 10:30am until 5:30pm, Tuesday to Saturday

Working Title is an online lifestyle shop with a bricks and mortar store in the historic Norwich Lanes.

As well as the stock it sells from established and independent brands, the shop also sells vintage pieces ranging from Americana, utilitarian, and workwear styles.