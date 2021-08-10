More than 40,000 people have visited Dippy the Dinosaur in Norwich so far

Video

Published: 4:01 PM August 10, 2021

Dippy the Dinosaur in the Nave at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The summer of dinosaurs is in full swing in Norwich, with more than 40,000 people visiting Dippy at Norwich Cathedral in July.

The Natural History Museum's iconic diplodocus cast is in the city on the last stop of its UK tour and it is there until October 30.

The Dippy exhibition is free and opened to the public on July 13 and from then until the end of July about 43,000 people have visited.

The Norwich Cathedral choristers celebrate the arrival of Dippy the Dinosaur in the Nave. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

This figure also includes school visits and special events, including film nights, talks and storytelling sessions.

Canon Andy Bryant, the project manager for Dippy's Norwich visit, said: "It is lovely to see so many people and such a happy atmosphere.

"On a busy day, there is an average wait time of 20 minutes in the queue, but people are very understanding and patient."

The normal opening hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm, with Friday lates from 7pm to 9pm too, and Saturdays from 9.30am to 5.30pm (closed Sundays).

Visit dippy.cathedral.org.uk for the latest updates.