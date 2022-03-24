Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

2022 panto revealed at Norwich Theatre Royal with familiar faces returning

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM March 24, 2022
Joe Tracini and Richard Gauntlett return to Norwich Theatre Royal to star in panto Jack and the Beanstalk. 

Joe Tracini and Richard Gauntlett return to Norwich Theatre Royal to star in panto Jack and the Beanstalk. - Credit: Supplied

Families are in for some fee fi fo fun this Christmas as the 2022 Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime has been announced. 

Jack and the Beanstalk will run from Saturday, December 10 until Saturday, January 7, 2023. 

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has joined other MPs to write to the government for more financial supp

Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It will tell the story of hero Jack who swaps his family cow for a bag of magic beans and finds himself on a giant adventure by climbing the beanstalk. 

Actor and presenter Joe Tracini, who won the hearts of audiences as Tommy the Cat in Dick Whittington last year, will play the title role. 

Panto stalwart Richard Gauntlett returns for his 22nd year and will play Jack's mum Dame Trott.

Stephen Crocker of Norwich Theatre

Stephen Crocker of Norwich Theatre - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive and creative director, said: “It’s never too early to be planning Christmas fun, and Jack and the Beanstalk promises plenty of laughs, fantastic costumes and special effects to amaze all the family.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25, for gold friends and corporate members, Tuesday, March 29, for friends and on general sale Monday, April 4. 

Book online at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000 with tickets £10-£32.50. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Car bursts into flames outside city supermarket
  2. 2 City speed camera flashes every car that drives past
  3. 3 Sweet Briar closure causes 45 minute delays on city roads
  1. 4 Razor blades scattered across city park
  2. 5 TWO MORE giant eagle owls now on the loose in Norwich
  3. 6 Man in hospital with serious injuries after falling from UEA building
  4. 7 Bookshop keeping lights on 'by a knife edge' with 15-hour days
  5. 8 Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack
  6. 9 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk
  7. 10 Man in his 60s found dead in city street

An early bird offer of £5 off all performances is available until April 30. 

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Westwick Street, Norwich, police incident

Norwich Live News

Forensic team seen at police incident in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The woman, aged in her 50s, was assaulted and mugged in Copenhagen Way Norwich on March 13

Woman attacked during city mugging

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Low Road at the junction of Hospital Lane.

Norwich Live News

Car on its roof after two-vehicle crash in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon