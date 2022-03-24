2022 panto revealed at Norwich Theatre Royal with familiar faces returning

Joe Tracini and Richard Gauntlett return to Norwich Theatre Royal to star in panto Jack and the Beanstalk. - Credit: Supplied

Families are in for some fee fi fo fun this Christmas as the 2022 Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime has been announced.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run from Saturday, December 10 until Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It will tell the story of hero Jack who swaps his family cow for a bag of magic beans and finds himself on a giant adventure by climbing the beanstalk.

Actor and presenter Joe Tracini, who won the hearts of audiences as Tommy the Cat in Dick Whittington last year, will play the title role.

Panto stalwart Richard Gauntlett returns for his 22nd year and will play Jack's mum Dame Trott.

Stephen Crocker of Norwich Theatre - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive and creative director, said: “It’s never too early to be planning Christmas fun, and Jack and the Beanstalk promises plenty of laughs, fantastic costumes and special effects to amaze all the family.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25, for gold friends and corporate members, Tuesday, March 29, for friends and on general sale Monday, April 4.

Book online at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000 with tickets £10-£32.50.

An early bird offer of £5 off all performances is available until April 30.