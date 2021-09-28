New dance and drama school opens for people with complex needs

Published: 2:30 PM September 28, 2021

Lauren Rackham (inset) is a ParaDance-accredited (pictured) instructor and is launching a new business - Credit: ParaDanceUK/Lauren Rackham

Everyone will be invited to experience the joy of dance at a new, inclusive performing arts company.

No Limits Norfolk invites children and adults to join in with classes including drama and dance - whether they've done it before or not.

The business has been launched by company director Lauren Rackham, who said: “We provide a fully inclusive environment for freedom of dance and movement.

Classes will be led by ParaDance UK trained facilitators. - Credit: Adam James Photography/ParaDance Uk

“Our classes are filled with so many fun activities, accommodating to every individual.”

She said that each class that the company delivers involves dance routines, sensory integration, drama, games, creativity, imagination and performance opportunities.

No Limits welcomes all types of communication methods from sign language to picture exchange communication systems, as well as communication switches and more.

“Every class is fully accessible for all mobility aids and wheelchairs, and of course guide dogs are welcome.

The classes will take place in Norwich at the Methodist Church in Sprowston. - Credit: Adam James Photography/ParaDance Uk

“We want to reach out to all future participants and families with complex needs, to provide more inclusive environments within performing arts, allowing each person to shine,” the director added.

Classes begin on Wednesday, November 3.

Ahead of the launch Lauren, who is 28, added: "We encourage each individual to achieve success in a space for creativity, progression and fun.

“We want everyone with extra needs to have a chance to be involved within a supporting and loving community.”

She said: “Let’s all dance together and show there are no limits to anyone's ability.”

Lauren Rackham is the company director and has lots of experience of working with people who have complex needs. - Credit: Lauren Rackham

Classes will be held each week from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at Sprowston Methodist Church.

At first the sessions will be suitable for those aged 11 and upwards, however younger sessions and sensory story workshops will be added in 2022.

No Limits Norfolk are also available to be booked for day care centres and respite services.

Lauren, who has worked in complex needs schools for more than a decade, is also a qualified ParaDanceUK instructor.

She said: "If anyone wants to come and visit before signing up for a class to ease anxieties then they absolutely can.

"Just give me a call, I'd love to hear from them."

For more information call 07557382133 or email nolimitsnorfolk@gmail.com

No Limits classes will take place in Sprowston at the Methodist Church. - Credit: Lauren Rackham



