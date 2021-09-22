Video
WATCH: Clown takes to city streets to tease one-woman show
- Credit: JMA Photography
Shoppers got a shock when a clown took to the cobbled city streets with a mini big top tent in tow.
And the time has now come for Lucy Enskat, artistic director at Hocus Pocus Theatre in Norwich, to debut her one-woman show.
Having travelled around Norwich giving the public a sneak peak of what to expect, A Clown About Town will open at the Norwich Arts Centre this week.
The play sees a clown attempt to put on a big show, but her dreams are foiled when nothing goes to plan.
Attempting to prove her innocence, she finds ultimate freedom in learning to be herself, in a world trying to make her like everyone else.
You may also want to watch:
Lucy explained: “I’m a clown doctor, so it all stems from that. I go into hospitals dressed as a clown and try and try and give patients a giggle."
She said there had been a lot of news on “killer clowns” and she really wanted to reclaim the innocence of the clown in her piece.
Most Read
- 1 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
- 2 'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating
- 3 Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich
- 4 See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
- 5 WATCH: Moment schoolgirl drenched by driver - but is it a crime?
- 6 Public consultation launched over proposed 1,600 home development
- 7 New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich
- 8 Terror for tenants as yobs smash their way into flats
- 9 Tributes to Norwich mum who died from breast cancer aged 47
- 10 Norwich sex offender thought undercover police officer was girl, 12
She said: “I thought it would be a really funny premise for a show if this innocent clown is on the run for a crime she didn’t commit.
“She plays out her worst fears of what will happen to her and works through her anxieties of thinking everyone hates her. The story came from my own lived experiences.”
Lucy was given arts council funding which enabled her to work with director Peta Lily.
The show contains clowning as well as puppetry, a touch of magic, a little song and a smidge of silly dancing to get people connected through laughter.
But the piece is seeking to get to the heart of mental health issues.
She said the story is all about the anxiety of how the clown sees the world and how she believes people perceive her.
Lucy said: “I hope the show helps to make people realise they are not alone.
“Mental health is a continuum; we have good times and we have acute times when stress and other contributing factors really affect us.”
Catch the show this Saturday at the new outdoor area at Norwich Arts Centre.