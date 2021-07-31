City bursts into life for Norwich Pride 2021

Video

Published: 1:25 PM July 31, 2021

Pride town crier, Mike Wabe, launches Norwich Pride with a special cry and drag queens the Squirrels, MSK, left, and Miss Crystal, by the GoGoDino Prideosaurus at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Flags are flying and messages of support are being spread far and wide for this weekend's Norwich Pride.

The annual celebration is featuring an all day online livestream because of the recent coronavirus lockdown but support for the day is strong from businesses, people and organisations across the city on social media.

It was kicked off with a specially-written speech performed live by Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe on the steps of the Forum by the Prideosaurus art sculpture at 10am on Saturday, July 31.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Kevin Maguire recorded a special message for the event and to show support, City Hall will be lit up in rainbow colours.

Lord Mayor of Norwich Kevin Maguire showing his support for Norwich Pride. - Credit: Norwich City Council

Elsewhere on Twitter, the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher said: "As

@NorwichPride takes place, heartfelt thankfulness for the contribution that LGBTI+ clergy and laity make to our life together @DioceseNorwich. Each person is uniquely and preciously made, and held in the love of God."

Norfolk Police showing its support for Norwich Pride. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Norwich Police said: "Happy #NorwichPride to all those who are taking part this year. Providing an exceptional police service relies on our staff understanding and respecting people’s differences in the community we serve. We stand with all communities."

A Norfolk Police vehicle displaying a Pride-inspired flag for Norwich Pride. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Jarrold broadcast a video of Pride flags flying above its city centre store and Museum of Norwich tweeted: "Happy #NorwichPride Day! Even our engines are proudly displaying their rainbow flags today! We hope the sun shines on all the celebrations! Big love to @NorwichPride."

Opening of the Something Queer About This Art exhibition on St Augustines Street, for the 2021 Norwich Pride event. - Credit: Norwich Pride

Norwich artist Rachel Collier-Wilson, 52, who helped curate the There's Something Queer About This Art exhibition at the Circle Space Gallery on St Augustines Street, said: "It has been fantastic. I am so happy with how people can relate to the exhibition. People have said it is such a validating space. That is overwhelming.

"Most of the time it is okay but there are still little things in life that still happen for LGBTQ+ people including not being involved in conversations which can have a detrimental effect on your mental health.

"We have had so many years of being repressed in regards to our sexuality. Now we can talk about it we should."

"Norwich has been fantastic and there are so many flags to see. There are lot of Pride-inspired events and people are also familiar with virtual events."

The exhibition, which features work by 27 LGBTQ+ artists, mainly from Norwich area, started two weeks ago and ends tomorrow at 2pm, and has attracted a range of people from children and families to the older generation.

it is hoped the exhibition can continue in future Norwich Pride events and LGBT history month in February, according to its curator.

She added: "I'm really keen to capitalise on the momentum."

To view the online talks or activities or find out more about Pride-inspired events visit www.norwichpride.org.uk or follow @NorwichPride.