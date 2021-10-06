News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mindfulness weekend set to prepare us for autumn

Sophie Skyring

Published: 1:19 PM October 6, 2021   
Norfolk Paddle Boards will be provided guided paddles along the river Wensum.

Norfolk Paddle Boards will be provided guided paddles along the river Wensum. - Credit: Norfolk Paddle Boards

A group of small businesses in Norwich have teamed up to deliver a wellness event this weekend in the heart of the city.  

The event is called Equanimity, referring to calmness and exposure, and it is set to prepare attendees for the switch to the looming colder days.  

The autumn reset will be hosted by local businesses that aim to get people back to nature.  

Tom Sutton's sauna box will be in attendance at the event. 

Tom Sutton's sauna box will be in attendance at the event. - Credit: Tom Sutton

The Red Lion, in Bishopsgate, is hosting with Norfolk paddle boards.  

Each session will offer people a guided paddle along the river Wensum including mindfulness tour and a healthy and nutritious food box. 

The food box has specially selected food to help with the transition into autumn front and centre. 

Norfolk Paddle Boards said “Take some time for yourself - enjoy the water the outdoors and nature.” 

Tom Sutton will also be at the event with his cosy sauna set up. 

He will also be offering massages in his yurt.  

The event is complete with other opportunities and chances to escape, including mindfulness coach, meditation sessions and a silent disco on Saturday night. 

Tom Sutton said: “The plan and aim for us is to provide everyone that attends with what they need before settling into the cosier months of the years. 

“People will have the chance to connect to the water, to nature and even to themselves over the whole weekend event.” 

Booking for the event is available via The Norfolk Paddle Boards website.   

Tom Sutton will be offering massages throughout the weekend. 

Tom Sutton will be offering massages throughout the weekend. - Credit: Tom Sutton

Tom thinks that all people should take the time to get back to nature.  

“When we connect to nature we connect to the wider natural world," he said. 

“It makes us feel good and reminds us that it's important to occasionally slowdown in life. That's what Equanimity is about.” 

Tom hopes that this will be an ongoing event which can be offered and the changing of the seasons in order to best prepare people for the next phase. 

Warm up this weekend in Tom Sutton's Sauna Box 

Warm up this weekend in Tom Sutton's Sauna Box - Credit: Tom Sutton

If you’d like more information get in touch with Tom via Instagram @saunaboxhq or @reviveaym. 

Also, you can contact Norfolk Paddle Boards.  

