Martin Kemp and Slade coming to Norwich this December
Move over jingle bells, there's new music in town.
From a festive ska-punk party to operatic renditions of Christmas classics, here are some seasonal gigs happening in Norwich this December.
1. Slade at the Waterfront
Where: 139-141 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QH
When: 6.30pm - late on Saturday, December 11
Price: £27.56
Does your granny always tell you that it's the old songs that are the best?
Well its time to look to the future because ticket sales have already begun for Slade's appearance at the Waterfront.
Original member Dave Hill and the rest of the band will no doubt make sure everybody's having fun.
2. G4 at The Halls
Where: St Andrew's Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: 7.30pm - 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 22
Price: From £19.50
Sumptuous harmonies will be performed in the idyllic medieval hall by X-Factor finalists, G4.
Tickets are already running low so be quick if you'd like to see the four-piece vocal troupe perform a selection of Christmas classics and other pop hits.
3. 'Shantay you Sleigh' Xmas Xtravaganza at the LCR
Where: Union House, UEA, Norwich NR4 7TJ
When: 7.30pm - 11pm on Thursday, December 16
Price: From £35
The "biggest drag Christmas show ever" is coming to Norwich.
Hosted by Ru Paul's Drag Race stars, The Vivienne and Baga Chipz, the night will be full of song, dance and fabulous costumes for what will be a full-blown festive production.
4. Pookout Records Christmas Party at B2
Where: Sprowston Road, Norwich NR3 4DY
When: 7.30pm - late on Saturday, December 11
Price: £7 in advance
If you fancy something a little different, Pookout Records is hosting a packed bill of some of the finest punk and ska acts in Norfolk and further afield.
Andy and the World along with Faintest Idea, Roshambo, Where's Babylon and Foreign Bier are performing for a night of high-octane fun.
5. Martin Kemp's Back to the 80s Christmas Special at Epic Studios
Where: 112-114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD
When: 8pm to late on Saturday, December 18
Price: £22.50
The Spandau Ballet star is coming to Norwich for a special Christmas DJ set of festive hits and 80s classics.
Martin has promised the night will be absolute "gold."