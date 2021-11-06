News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Chase & Status coming to Norwich for New Year's Eve party

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:35 AM November 6, 2021
Chase 7 Status coming to Norwich this New Years Eve

Chase & Status will be performing this New Years Eve in Norwich - Credit: Dan Wilton

One of the biggest electronic music acts in the UK is coming to Norwich for New Year's Eve.

Chase & Status will be performing at the Warehouse venue at Norwich Showground on January 31. 

The event is organised by Dancing Astronaut which is holding its first New Years Eve event since 2019.

Olivia Stock, event coordinator, said: "It's going to be a really great event.

"It's our first one in two years due to Covid restrictions so its really exciting to be bringing back Chase & Status to Norwich for a headline show."

The full lineup will be announced on Monday, October 8, at 5pm when tickets are released.

Buses from the University of East Anglia and Norwich city centre will be organised to transport revellers to and from the venue. 

Chase & Status previously performed at Norwich Warehouse in 2018 for a New Years Eve event also held by The Dancing Astronaut. 

Norwich News

