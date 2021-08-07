Published: 8:39 AM August 7, 2021

Lovers of the 80s and live music are being encouraged to volunteer at the Let’s Rock Norwich retro festival.

By doing a four-hour shift with festival charity partner Child Bereavement UK (CBUK), which will involve ticket scanning and selling wristbands and raffle tickets on the day, volunteers will be able to enjoy the festival free of charge.

Let’s Rock Norwich takes place at Earlham Park on September 25 and will include performances from Wet Wet Wet, Boomtown Rats, Tony Hadley, ABC, Howard Jones, Sister Sledge, Kim Wilde, and more.

CBUK helps young people and families rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies.

Lorna Murchie, CBUK community projects manager, said: “In 2019 we raised over £135,000 at Let’s Rock festivals across the UK and we couldn’t have done this without the support of our wonderful volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

“The atmosphere on the day is brilliant and our volunteers really do enjoy themselves.”

Volunteers will be supported by CBUK staff throughout, with access to water, snacks and any required PPE.

To volunteer, visit www.childbereavementuk.org/lets-rock-the-80s-and-pennfest