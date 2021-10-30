News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Time to get spooky at Catton Park's Spooktacular event.

Sophie Skyring

Published: 9:38 AM October 30, 2021
This year's firework display has been cancelled at Wymondham Rugby Club Picture: Getty - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Looking for something spooky to do tonight? Or maybe your are less into spooky but love fun?

Look no further. 

Catton Park Spooktacular fireworks display and fun fair will take place this evening (Saturday October 30). 

Lots to do, see, eat and drink will be available at various locations within the park.

There will be two displays at the event  one for the children at 6pm and a second extravagant display that will go ahead at 8pm. 

The park will be open to guests between 4pm and 9pm. 

Admission to the event is £5 per person. 

Under three's can go free of charge.

Please be aware that the Oak Lane entrance is for vehicles only and sparklers will not be permitted on site.

This event is also weather permitting so be sure to keep an eye on social media for any updates.  

The park can be found at NR6 7DB. 

