Time to get spooky at Catton Park's Spooktacular event.
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Looking for something spooky to do tonight? Or maybe your are less into spooky but love fun?
Look no further.
Catton Park Spooktacular fireworks display and fun fair will take place this evening (Saturday October 30).
Lots to do, see, eat and drink will be available at various locations within the park.
There will be two displays at the event one for the children at 6pm and a second extravagant display that will go ahead at 8pm.
You may also want to watch:
The park will be open to guests between 4pm and 9pm.
Admission to the event is £5 per person.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences
- 2 Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes
- 3 Men stabbed in Norwich not being treated as victims, police say
- 4 Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Norwich?
- 5 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover
- 6 NR2 pub gets major revamp under new management
- 7 So here it is! Slade bringing Christmas 2021 tour to Norwich
- 8 Is this Norwich's spookiest house?
- 9 Extinction Rebellion plans Norwich action for COP26
- 10 Police hunt wanted man in Norwich
Under three's can go free of charge.
Please be aware that the Oak Lane entrance is for vehicles only and sparklers will not be permitted on site.
This event is also weather permitting so be sure to keep an eye on social media for any updates.
The park can be found at NR6 7DB.