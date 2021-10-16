Want your own piece of the Dippy exhibition? Here's your chance
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
The sculptor behind an immersive, iridescent wave made of 2,600 stainless steel fish is selling each of them off for charity, and inviting the public to come and grab theirs before it's too late.
Mark Reed's Your Waves Go Over Me sculpture inside Norwich Cathedral — which consists of individually painted marine grade steel fish — has proved a hit all summer long, attracting more than 100,000 visitors.
It featured as part of the Dippy on Tour exhibition, A Natural History Adventure, and invites the viewer to walk through a 10-metre wave, sparking conversations about the planet and how it can be protected for future generations.
Mr Reed said the idea behind it was to show people the power of water — and the force of climate change.
The Norfolk-born artist explained: "I saw the sculpture as a way to take in the cathedral.
"You have the religious and ancient symbolism of the fish, but also the importance of water — because without water absolutely nothing would exist. Neither us nor Dippy.
"But water, while having a regenerative force, also has a destructive side.
"Just think how easily it can snuff life out with tsunamis and other extreme weather events."
Opening on July 13, and wrapping up on October 30, Mark's wife Hannah said visitors were welcome to come along to the cathedral and place a little "red dot" on a fish of their choice.
When the exhibition ends, the fishes will be sent out to the person who bought them — with all the money going towards Norwich Cathedral Charities.
Ms Reed said: "Initially, the funding which the cathedral wanted to commission the exhibition from Mark fell through.
"But because Mark has never exhibited a sculpture in Norfolk before, his home county, we decided to self-fund it and recuperate the costs by selling off the spare fish.
"Once those were met, we began selling the rest of the fish for charity. So far we've raised thousands of pounds.
"I've seen people genuinely moved to tears by the sculpture.
"It's been such a brilliant and unique experience to see people from all walks of life react to it like that."
Fancy buying a fish? Visit wavewithfish.com.