Rangers needed to clean and care for Norwich dinosaurs

Published: 10:11 AM June 2, 2021

Volunteers are being encouraged to take part in Norwich city centre's popular dinosaur trail this summer.

East Anglian children's charity Break said there were a handful of positions available for its GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculpture trail.

As part of the National Volunteers’ Week, Break is looking for T-Rex Rangers who would be required a few times throughout the summer as part of the colourful trail.

Rangers will assist with the cleaning and presentation of the sculptures, of which there will be 20 spread across the city.

The first rainbow-coloured T-Rex was unveiled outside Chantry Place on May 15 ahead of being positioned at the Forum.

Pictured from left to right are Stefan Gurney, Peter Marron, Eleanor Edge, Martin Wall and Paul McCarthy at the unveiling of the first GoGoDiscover T-Rex - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Sarah Bunn, community fundraising manager at Break, said: “We are looking for an enthusiastic, flexible and committed team of volunteers to support our prehistoric parade.

"As well as it being lots of fun, the Trail Rangers will receive training, develop new skills and enjoy behind-the-scenes access to one of the biggest events taking place in Norwich this year.

"As a charity, we are always looking for people to spread the word about Break and we have lots of opportunities to volunteer at our amazing events to raise funds to support the work we do with children and young people.”

The Trail Rangers will receive a T-shirt for their volunteering efforts, which have been supplied by Stevensons.

A Break volunteer with the T.rail ranger t-shirt which every person receives as a thank you for their efforts - Credit: Submitted

GoGoDiscover is delivered by Break in partnership with Wild in Art and the 2021 trail takes place between July 12 and September 11.

Those interested in becoming a T-Rex Ranger or volunteering with Break should email fundraising@break-charity.org.

The charity is also raising funds during the trail to continue to provide lifelong support to vulnerable children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care across the region.

Break is also hoping to recover some of the £2.1m reduction in income due to Covid.

Those wishing to donate during the trail should text TREX to 70085 to donate £3 to Break. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message.