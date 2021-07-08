News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sneak peek of T-Rex sculptures ahead of unveiling in Norwich

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:17 PM July 8, 2021   
A sneak peek of what one of the 21 T-Rex sculptures will look like in Norwich this summer as part of the Break GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A variety of patterns, colours and themes will brighten up the streets of Norwich with prehistoric sculptures nearly ready to be revealed. 

The GoGoDiscover T-Rex trail begins on Monday, July 12 as part of a 10-week summer event being run by East Anglian children's charity Break. 

Norwich is set for another summer of GoGoDiscover sculpture trails for the public to enjoy - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A total of 21 sculptures will be on display throughout the city with a number of businesses and organisations sponsoring each T-Rex. 

Ahead of the big reveal, Break has offered a sneak peek of what the sculptures will look like as they are currently housed in a warehouse in a secret location. 

The finishing touches for the GoGoDiscover trail are applied - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: "We hope it makes people smile and raises some vital money for Break."

Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Following the success of GoGoHares in 2018, GoGoDragons and GoGoGorillas, the T-Rex sculptures will be the next on offer as part of the latest project in partnership with Wild in Art.

The presenting partners of GoGoDiscover 2021 are Norwich BID and Chantry Place.

There is not long to go until the launch of the Break GoGoDiscover trail in Norwich

While the trail is free, people who have enjoyed the sculptures can donate to Break via text or on the website, so that Break can continue to transform futures and change the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the region. For more information about Break visit break-charity.org

A glimpse of what one of the sculptures will look like in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message. 

The 2021 GoGoDiscover trail begins on Monday, July 12 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A sneak peek from a secret location at some of the creations set to be unveiled on Monday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ellie Edge, corporate and fundraising officer for Break and Tracey Warnes, GoGoDiscover coordinator. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A sneak peek of one of the T-Rex's teeth - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A sneak peek from a secret location at some of the creations set to be unveiled on Monday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An NHS-inspired T-Rex which will be fully revealed on Monday for the Break GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A sneak peek from a secret location at some of the creations set to be unveiled on Monday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There will be a total of 21 sculptures in Norwich this summer - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A sneak peek of one of the T-Rex sculptures which will be revealed to the public in Norwich on Monday - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A sneak peek from a secret location at some of the creations set to be unveiled on Monday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Break's GoGoDiscover trail launches this Monday - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A sneak peek from a secret location at some of the creations set to be unveiled on Monday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A total of 21 T-Rex sculptures will line the streets of Norwich this summer - Credit: Sonya Duncan

