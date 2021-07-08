Gallery
Sneak peek of T-Rex sculptures ahead of unveiling in Norwich
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A variety of patterns, colours and themes will brighten up the streets of Norwich with prehistoric sculptures nearly ready to be revealed.
The GoGoDiscover T-Rex trail begins on Monday, July 12 as part of a 10-week summer event being run by East Anglian children's charity Break.
A total of 21 sculptures will be on display throughout the city with a number of businesses and organisations sponsoring each T-Rex.
Ahead of the big reveal, Break has offered a sneak peek of what the sculptures will look like as they are currently housed in a warehouse in a secret location.
Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: "We hope it makes people smile and raises some vital money for Break."
Following the success of GoGoHares in 2018, GoGoDragons and GoGoGorillas, the T-Rex sculptures will be the next on offer as part of the latest project in partnership with Wild in Art.
The presenting partners of GoGoDiscover 2021 are Norwich BID and Chantry Place.
While the trail is free, people who have enjoyed the sculptures can donate to Break via text or on the website, so that Break can continue to transform futures and change the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the region. For more information about Break visit break-charity.org
Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message.
