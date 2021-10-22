GALLERY: Take a crisp autumn walk through Mousehold Heath

Published: 11:58 AM October 22, 2021

The weather is turning crisper by the day but thankfully the sun seems to be sticking around.

The leaves haven't yet turned fully brown which means Mousehold Heath is still green and growing.

But before the nights really draw in and the weather turns wetter the Evening News headed up to the public space for a walk.

Woodland walks on Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

From paths through woodlands to wide open spaces, this really is a space everyone can enjoy.

And the views over the Fine City are truly breathtaking.

You may also want to watch:

From the top of the heath visitors can look down over the river and Norwich Cathedral.

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Further away you can even spot the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Unthank Road.

Mousehold Heath is a gem hidden away in NR3 - but have you visited?

Let us know, and recommend your other winter walks by contacting eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk.

Walks on Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Views from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Views from Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Views from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Views from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A dog walker on Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Views from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021



