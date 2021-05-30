The Assembly House Summer Open Exhibition returns for 2021
- Credit: Antony Kelly/Assembly House Trust/Liz Monahan
The Assembly House Trust is preparing to display its Summer Open Exhibition, welcoming visitors back to the house after postponing its 2020 show.
The exhibition, which is up for one week, will showcase a range of work from local and national, established and emerging artists, with most of the work going on sale, ranging from £50-£3,500.
All proceeds of the sales will go to the artists.
In February, The Assembly House Trust put out a free open call for artists to submit work which had been produced in the last 24 months.
The judging panel has curated a show of 40 works from more than 300 artists, spanning multiple mediums from sculpture and ceramics to painting and photography.

Visual arts coordinator at The Assembly House Trust, Henry Jackson Newcomb, said: "There hasn't been a big summer show at the Assembly House for a very long time, we really wanted to make it inclusive and welcoming and it has a good range of work in."
The Assembly House Summer Open Exhibition is on display 4-10 June, 11-5pm. Entry is free, but tickets need to be booked via the Assembly House website.
