Bag a Christmas bargain at Art Fair East
- Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall
One of the biggest contemporary art fairs outside of London is returning to Norwich - and there is art for all budgets.
St Andrews Hall will be home to artists, galleries and dealers from around the world, with more than 1,000 artworks on display at Art Fair East to browse and purchase.
The fair was founded by Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling in a bod to draw arts into the region.
With international air fairs often centring around the capital, the fair has become hugely respected and helped to shift focus out of London.
Both founders will be exhibiting at the event, among other painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, video art, installation, performance and original limited-edition prints.
Will Teather said: “Artworks are objects to be seen and enjoyed in the flesh, rather than online, and there is nothing quite like meeting the artist in person or talking to an expert, as is often possible at art fairs.
"We have received a record number of applications to take part in the event and alongside national and international artists being brought by dealers we have many well-loved local talents such as Mary Mellor, John Sparks and Tracey Ross bringing paintings and sculpture to this year’s Fair.
Most Read
- 1 Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village
- 2 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
- 3 'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl
- 4 Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed
- 5 A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades
- 6 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
- 7 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
- 8 John Lewis boss bids farewell to Norwich store after nearly three decades
- 9 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
- 10 Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash
“We also have some excellent galleries such as Hunter Gallery from Bury St Edmunds and Clifton Fine Art from Bristol who stock everything from pop art to contemporary landscapes and bronzes.”
With work ranging from around £40 to tens-of-thousands of pounds, the organisers promise there will be something for established collectors to those starting out.
Photographer Shelley Nott, who composes still life images using the traditions of classical masters, said: “I am so excited to be back at Art Fair East this year. It’s such an inspiring collection of artists with so many different media and styles. It’s been a very long two years and I am sure our visitors will feel the same.”
Dan Brown, a fine artist with experience in graphic design and digital art, said: “I really look forward to the connections to be made with other artists, art lovers and collectors from all over the world.”
The Musker McIntyre and Chadwicks sponsored fair enters its sixth year after being cancelled in 2020. It will run from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 December.
Tickets are available on the door for £3.50 or £3 for concessions with under 16s free.