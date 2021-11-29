Bag a Christmas bargain at Art Fair East

One of the biggest contemporary art fairs outside of London is returning to Norwich - and there is art for all budgets.

St Andrews Hall will be home to artists, galleries and dealers from around the world, with more than 1,000 artworks on display at Art Fair East to browse and purchase.

Brian Korteling in his studio. - Credit: Sophie Laslett

Kintsugi landscape by Brian Korteling. - Credit: Brian Korteling

The fair was founded by Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling in a bod to draw arts into the region.

With international air fairs often centring around the capital, the fair has become hugely respected and helped to shift focus out of London.

Both founders will be exhibiting at the event, among other painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, video art, installation, performance and original limited-edition prints.

Will Teather with his recent works at Muspole Workshops. - Credit: Supplied by Will Teather

A dance in the country (after Tiepolo) by Will Teather. - Credit: Will Teather

Will Teather said: “Artworks are objects to be seen and enjoyed in the flesh, rather than online, and there is nothing quite like meeting the artist in person or talking to an expert, as is often possible at art fairs.

"We have received a record number of applications to take part in the event and alongside national and international artists being brought by dealers we have many well-loved local talents such as Mary Mellor, John Sparks and Tracey Ross bringing paintings and sculpture to this year’s Fair.

“We also have some excellent galleries such as Hunter Gallery from Bury St Edmunds and Clifton Fine Art from Bristol who stock everything from pop art to contemporary landscapes and bronzes.”

Artist Gabriella Buckingham. - Credit: Tony Buckingham

Dawny Christien, torso#1. - Credit: Dawny Christien

With work ranging from around £40 to tens-of-thousands of pounds, the organisers promise there will be something for established collectors to those starting out.

Photographer Shelley Nott, who composes still life images using the traditions of classical masters, said: “I am so excited to be back at Art Fair East this year. It’s such an inspiring collection of artists with so many different media and styles. It’s been a very long two years and I am sure our visitors will feel the same.”

Shelley Nott, harbinger-of-spring. - Credit: Shelley Nott ARPS

Dan Brown, a fine artist with experience in graphic design and digital art, said: “I really look forward to the connections to be made with other artists, art lovers and collectors from all over the world.”

Dan Brown with his work. - Credit: Meleiha Youngs

The Musker McIntyre and Chadwicks sponsored fair enters its sixth year after being cancelled in 2020. It will run from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 December.

Tickets are available on the door for £3.50 or £3 for concessions with under 16s free.

Karen Turner in her studio. - Credit: Phil Turner

John Sparks, Sway. - Credit: John Sparks