Don't miss these art exhibitions around Norwich

Scottish Women Artists Transforming Tradition is on at The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts until July 3. Agnes Miller Parker, The Uncivilised Cat, 1930. - Credit: Image courtesy The Fine Art Society/John McKenzie/Agnes Miller Parker

From avant-garde modern art to historically significant works, here are the exhibitions to visit in Norwich.

Heidi Ukkonen & Lysandre Begijn: Suspirium

Moosey Gallery's latest show sees the walls turned pink for Swedish and Dutch artists Heidi Ukkonen and Lysandre Begijn.

The colourful, surreal and playful work has a sombre undertone, with the title Suspirium referring to a deep breath or sigh, reflecting the anguish of the modern world.

Thought-provoking and unique, this show is intriguingly beautiful.

Suspirium is on at Moosey Art in Labour Vain Yard until May 21.

Pearls 2 by Heidi Ukkonen. Suspirium is on at Moosey Art in Labour Vain Yard until May 21. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Lysandre Begijn. Suspirium is on at Moosey Art in Labour Vain Yard until May 21. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Ryan Gander: The Gift

Supported by the Norfolk and Norwich festival, East Gallery NUA are hosting a show from internationally renowned Suffolk-based conceptual artist Ryan Gander.

The site specific show will explore time, working with a phrase of his father's "time is your greatest asset". The show includes new works and visitors to the gallery will receive a free gift.

Ryan Gander: The Gift is on at East Gallery NUA from May 3 to July 16.

Equivalent Economies and Equivalent Means, 2018, by Ryan Gander. A vending machine displaying a single bundle of €100 notes, totalling €10,000. The remaining vending slots contain approximately 150 rounded stones, found by the artist on a beach near his home. - Credit: Ryan Gander/Aurélien Mole

Scottish Women Artists Transforming Tradition

The new exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts draws together works from The Fleming Collection, spanning 100 years.

Paintings, drawings, assemblages and photography explore human relationships and the exhibition "aspires to serve as a ‘curatorial corrective’ for the historic absence of women artists in academic narratives and artistic institutions".

Scottish Women Artists Transforming Tradition is on at The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts until July 3.

Scottish Women Artists Transforming Tradition is on at The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts until July 3. Agnes Miller Parker, The Uncivilised Cat, 1930. - Credit: Image courtesy The Fine Art Society/John McKenzie/Agnes Miller Parker

Trees & The Sacred

50 artists fill The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral to celebrate trees.

Just as our county slowly turns green Trees & The Sacred explores our love for the lungs of our planet.

At a time of climate crisis, and world turmoil, the celebration of trees is a poignant reminder of their solace and importance.

Trees & The Sacred is on at The Hostry, at Norwich Cathedral until May 28.

Geoffrey Lefever: A Retrospective at 90

The Norfolk Contemporary Art Society has come together to celebrate the work of Geoffrey Lefever, as he reached his 90th birthday, in a retrospective.

Curated by three friends of Geoffrey Lefever, Derek Morris, Keith Roberts and Selwyn Taylor, the show starts with his early landscape work and progresses through his work as a mature art student in the early 1980s, to his later shift to abstraction. This is accompanied by a selection of his photographic work.

Geoffrey Lefever: A Retrospective at 90 is on at the Norwich School Crypt Gallery until April 30.

Geoffrey Lefever: A Retrospective at 90 is on at the Norwich School Crypt Gallery until April 30. - Credit: PETE HUGGINS