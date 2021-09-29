New art exhibition to launch with free talks and tours

Published: 10:00 AM September 29, 2021

Free talks on ceramics, sculpture, stained glass and more will be held as part of a new series of events put on by Adult Learning.

The education provider, which runs courses across the county, has recently opened its latest exhibition at the Wensum Lodge in Norwich.

Amanda Olley, assistant head of service for curriculum development and community learning at the teaching organisation, said: "The exhibition features an eclectic range of artworks by Adult Learning tutors and learners."

Part of the Norfolk Open Studios project, the exhibition showcases the energy and talents of students and tutors from the Creative and Personal Development programme.

Many types of pieces will be available to view at the gallery. Pictured: White Roof House by Mike Devitt - Credit: David Kirkham Fisheye Images

And to get people more immersed in the work talks will be held by experts from Adult Learning before tours of the gallery commence.

These talks include stained glass, metalwork and neo-Romantic painting.

Amanda said: "These projects are so important to the city as they empower people to collaborate, participate and connect to the wider cultural heritage of the city and in this case the county.

“We hope that people who have seen the exhibition may be inspired and encouraged to take up a brush, pen or have a go on the potter’s wheel as there are so many benefits to getting creative; from the social aspect to health and wellbeing.”

Lots of different styles of art will be available at the exhibition. - Credit: David Kirkham Fisheye Images

Sammy Hunt, pottery studio manager and Open Studios curator at Adult Learning, added: “I am so proud of the work which has been produced by adult learners and staff here at Wensum Lodge.

“It is truly amazing to see it all in one room like this and I am really looking forward to next year when hopefully we can fully open up visiting to everybody.”

The exhibition can also be viewed on Facebook.

The talks and tours are being held on October 2 and 9.

They are completely free to attend.

The exhibition is not open to walk-ins so pre-booking is essential.

You can see book at www.norfolk.gov.uk/talkandtour or by visiting the Adult Learning Facebook page at www.facebook.com/norfolkadultlearning where all the artworks featured in the Open Studios exhibition can be viewed.