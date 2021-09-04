7 ways you can spend your lunch break in Norwich

Published: 10:00 AM September 4, 2021

Have an hour to spare on your lunch break?

If you are tired of staying in the office or staff room, here are seven ideas for ways to explore Norwich on your lunch hour.

1. Go and see Dippy at Norwich Cathedral

There is still time to visit Dippy the dinosaur at Norwich Cathedral. The Natural History Museum's iconic diplodocus is on its final leg of its tour across the UK, and will be at the cathedral until October 30. There is even a food stall on the cathedral green to satisfy your hunger.

Dippy is at the cathedral in Norwich until October 30 - Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

2. See an exhibition at the NUA East Gallery

The Norwich University of the Arts East Gallery showcases modern and contemporary art and has new exhibits regularly. Currently an exhibition of works by Japanese artist Yuko Shiraishi is on display, running until September 18. Admission is free.

East Gallery has lots of free exhibits to enjoy - Credit: Archant

3. Take a riverside walk along the Wensum

The Wensum runs right through the city centre and travels past a number of Norwich landmarks. The walk can be started and finished as you please so you can make sure you get back to work on time.

The Wensum riverside - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Go hunting for antiques

Norwich has many great antiques stores that are full to the brim with interesting trinkets and forgotten treasures. You can lose hours wandering around Looses on Magdalen Street, St Gregory's on Pottergate and All Saint's Antiques on Timberhill.

A small snapshot of some of the treasures you can find at St Gregory's in Norwich

5. Visit Norwich's award-winning market

There are many great stalls at the market to visit, ranging from street food vendors to vintage clothing. There are lots of places to sit while you enjoy your lunch amongst the hustle and bustle of the market. You could even take your food to the Sir Garnet pub and enjoy a pint alongside.

There is a wide array of cuisines on offer at the Norwich market - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Go record shopping in the lanes and St Benedicts Street

Your lunch break could be the perfect time for some crate-digging. Norwich Lanes and St Benedicts Street have a number of record stores to dive into. Stores like Soundclash and new kid on the block, Lowell, are great for new releases, whereas Fine City Sounds and Circular Sound have many second-hand gems to be found.

Norwich has some great record stores to explore in your lunch break - Credit: Archant

7. Explore Norwich history at Bridewell Museum

You may need a bit more than an hour, but Bridewell Museum in the heart of the city tells the fascinating story of Norwich. From Medieval to modern day, exhibits explore the development of Norwich's industries over the years. Adult tickets are £6.20, but if you take a late lunch or finish early for the day, you can get in for cheap. Twilight tickets are available for the last hour before closing (3.30-4.30) for only £2.

From Medieval to modern day, Bridewell Museum tells the story of Norwich's industries - Credit: Archant © 2012



