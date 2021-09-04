7 ways you can spend your lunch break in Norwich
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Have an hour to spare on your lunch break?
If you are tired of staying in the office or staff room, here are seven ideas for ways to explore Norwich on your lunch hour.
1. Go and see Dippy at Norwich Cathedral
There is still time to visit Dippy the dinosaur at Norwich Cathedral. The Natural History Museum's iconic diplodocus is on its final leg of its tour across the UK, and will be at the cathedral until October 30. There is even a food stall on the cathedral green to satisfy your hunger.
2. See an exhibition at the NUA East Gallery
The Norwich University of the Arts East Gallery showcases modern and contemporary art and has new exhibits regularly. Currently an exhibition of works by Japanese artist Yuko Shiraishi is on display, running until September 18. Admission is free.
3. Take a riverside walk along the Wensum
The Wensum runs right through the city centre and travels past a number of Norwich landmarks. The walk can be started and finished as you please so you can make sure you get back to work on time.
4. Go hunting for antiques
Norwich has many great antiques stores that are full to the brim with interesting trinkets and forgotten treasures. You can lose hours wandering around Looses on Magdalen Street, St Gregory's on Pottergate and All Saint's Antiques on Timberhill.
5. Visit Norwich's award-winning market
There are many great stalls at the market to visit, ranging from street food vendors to vintage clothing. There are lots of places to sit while you enjoy your lunch amongst the hustle and bustle of the market. You could even take your food to the Sir Garnet pub and enjoy a pint alongside.
6. Go record shopping in the lanes and St Benedicts Street
Your lunch break could be the perfect time for some crate-digging. Norwich Lanes and St Benedicts Street have a number of record stores to dive into. Stores like Soundclash and new kid on the block, Lowell, are great for new releases, whereas Fine City Sounds and Circular Sound have many second-hand gems to be found.
7. Explore Norwich history at Bridewell Museum
You may need a bit more than an hour, but Bridewell Museum in the heart of the city tells the fascinating story of Norwich. From Medieval to modern day, exhibits explore the development of Norwich's industries over the years. Adult tickets are £6.20, but if you take a late lunch or finish early for the day, you can get in for cheap. Twilight tickets are available for the last hour before closing (3.30-4.30) for only £2.