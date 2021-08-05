Video
7 hobbies in Norwich to get stuck into
- Credit: Simon Finlay
With coronavirus lockdown restrictions lifted people can enjoy taking up hobbies with friends and family once again. Here is a selection of seven activities people can get involved with.
1. The Games Table, Lower Goat Lane
Fans of board games can have fun at The Games Table with a varied selection of games, from miniature adventures and card games to role play and traditional boards games.
Food and drink is also available at the Norwich Lanes venue.
2. The Oak Circus Centre, Oak Street
Children, teenagers and adults can learn and practise circus skills in a former medieval church from the trapeze to hula hooping and balancing skills.
People with special educational needs and disabilities can also get involved in workshops.
3. parkrun at Colney Lane, Eaton Park, Catton Park and Sloughbottom park
People can now pull on their trainers and take part in the city's various 5km routes every Saturday at 9am.
Whether you walk, jog, run or volunteer, the free-timed events are a great way of starting the weekend and feeling part of the community.
4. Community gardening, Jenny Lind Park area
Green-fingered people can help nature and open spaces by joining the NR2 Community Gardening Group, part of the Lakenham and Town Close Green Spaces group, which generally meets around Vauxhall Street and Suffolk Square shops area. No experience is necessary.
5. Paddleboarding, Gibraltar Gardens pub, Heigham Street
Fans of the water and nature can explore the River Wensum on single boards, a tandem board or six-person paddleboard from one of Norwich's oldest pubs through Norwich Padddleboard Hire.
6. Nordic walking, Norfolk's Nordics, Longdale Park, Drayton
Novices and people with more experience can get fit and discover nature spots on the edge of the city with Norfolk's Nordics group.
As well as boosting physical fitness and mental wellbeing it is a great way to get to know other people. Sessions need to be pre-booked first.
7. Trampolining, High Altitude (Whiffler Road) or Gravity (Riverside Entertainment complex)
From children to adults, anyone can enjoy bouncing around, having fun and keeping active at the city's trampolining centres.
Sessions need to be booked in advance.