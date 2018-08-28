Doig and Chestney into semi-finals of world indoor mixed pairs

Lesley Doig and Jamie Chestney enjoyed success in the Mixed Pairs at Potters Picture: David Rhys Jones Archant

Lesley Doig and Jamie Chestney remain unbeaten as a pairing on the portable rink at Potters Resort as the World Indoor Mixed Pairs holders swept aside Katherine Rednall and Greg Harlow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katherine Rednall was on the losing side in the mixed pairs at Potters Picture: Nick Butcher Katherine Rednall was on the losing side in the mixed pairs at Potters Picture: Nick Butcher

In a repeat of last year’s semi-final, Doig and Chestney were in imperious form and dominated the first set 8-1.

Rednall and Harlow won the opening two ends of the second set, but fell behind two ends later after some top draw bowling.

A treble on end five gave Rednall and Harlow hope, but Doig and Chestney upped their game again to secure the second set 8-5 and a place in Sunday’s semi-finals, where they will face New Zealand’s Helen Carman and City of Ely’s Nick Brett.

Brett produced one of the best drawing displays so far on the blue carpet in a 13-2, 7-4 victory over Alison Merrien and Stuart Anderson.

Three trebles in the opening fours ends set Carman and Brett well on their way in a dominant performance.

Brett looks to secure the Mixed Pairs for the second time, following his success with Claire Johnston two years ago.

Merrien and Carman will return to the International Arena on Saturday afternoon as they face each other in the Ladies Singles quarter-finals.

Six-time champion Alex Marshall survived a first-round scare against New Zealand’s Ray Martin in the Open Singles. The Scot made light work of the debutant in the opening set with an 11-2 victory, but Martin got to grips with the portable rink in the second set to lead 8-4 with one end to play.

Nerves were noticeable and Martin played his worst end of the match and looked set to drop a full-count which would have ended his Championships prematurely. But with a yard to draw a fourth with the final bowl of the set, the experienced Marshall showed an uncharacteristic mistake and failed to see out the game at that opportunity.

Fortunately Marshall didn’t regret his error for too long as the 51-year-old won the first two tie-break ends to secure an 11-2, 7-8, 2-0 victory. Marshall will face Brett in round two after the 2016 champion defeated Andy Squire, who came through the preliminary round-robin.