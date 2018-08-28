Norfolk’s Will Harrold gets Web.com Tour campaign off to solid start

Norfolk golfer Will Harrold made his Web.com Tour debut in the Bahamas Picture: Leaderboard Photography Archant

Norfolk’s Will Harrold made a solid debut on the Web.com Tour this week - and is now hoping for another chance to impress.

The 30-year-old from Sheringham proved he could compete on the second tier of American professional golf as he put together four solid rounds to finish in a tie for 56th in the season opening Great Exuma Challenge in the Bahamas.

It was a more than satisfactory start to his new career, with a cheque for $1,596 earning him a place on an Order of Merit that will provide a pathway for the top 25 to play alongside the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour in 2020.

Harrold will now be keeping his fingers crossed he gets the opportunity to build on the good work in the next Web.com event, also being staged in the Bahamas, which gets under way next Monday. Having got into the opener by virtue of his tied 50th finish at Tour School, the Norfolk player has been edged out of the starting line-up for the Great Abaco Classic by players above him in the pecking order.

But as one of 10 alternates Harrold still has a chance of being involved, with the key being how many of the published starters opt to play.

Harrold was quick to make his mark at Great Exuma, birdieing two of his first three holes to feature on the early leaderboard.

A double bogey six at the 16th - his seventh hole of the day - saw him drop back to level par and although he managed two birdies in three holes on his back nine a couple of late bogeys meant he signed for a one under par round of 71, still a more than respectable start.

Day two was all about making the cut and guaranteeing a pay cheque and after birdieing the opener Harrold put himself under pressure by double bogeying the fifth and bogeying the eighth and 10th. At that stage it appeared as though he might miss out but he gathered himself and followed four pars with birdies at the 15th and 17th for a round of 73 that saw him qualify for the final two days by a single shot.

Harrold maintained the solid theme on Wednesday with his second 71 of the tournament, featuring two birdies and one bogey, and rounded things off with an up-and-down level par 72 including no fewer than six birdies but also six dropped shots.