Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk’s Will Harrold gets Web.com Tour campaign off to solid start

PUBLISHED: 06:22 18 January 2019

Norfolk golfer Will Harrold made his Web.com Tour debut in the Bahamas Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Norfolk golfer Will Harrold made his Web.com Tour debut in the Bahamas Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Archant

Norfolk’s Will Harrold made a solid debut on the Web.com Tour this week - and is now hoping for another chance to impress.

The 30-year-old from Sheringham proved he could compete on the second tier of American professional golf as he put together four solid rounds to finish in a tie for 56th in the season opening Great Exuma Challenge in the Bahamas.

It was a more than satisfactory start to his new career, with a cheque for $1,596 earning him a place on an Order of Merit that will provide a pathway for the top 25 to play alongside the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour in 2020.

Harrold will now be keeping his fingers crossed he gets the opportunity to build on the good work in the next Web.com event, also being staged in the Bahamas, which gets under way next Monday. Having got into the opener by virtue of his tied 50th finish at Tour School, the Norfolk player has been edged out of the starting line-up for the Great Abaco Classic by players above him in the pecking order.

But as one of 10 alternates Harrold still has a chance of being involved, with the key being how many of the published starters opt to play.

Harrold was quick to make his mark at Great Exuma, birdieing two of his first three holes to feature on the early leaderboard.

A double bogey six at the 16th - his seventh hole of the day - saw him drop back to level par and although he managed two birdies in three holes on his back nine a couple of late bogeys meant he signed for a one under par round of 71, still a more than respectable start.

Day two was all about making the cut and guaranteeing a pay cheque and after birdieing the opener Harrold put himself under pressure by double bogeying the fifth and bogeying the eighth and 10th. At that stage it appeared as though he might miss out but he gathered himself and followed four pars with birdies at the 15th and 17th for a round of 73 that saw him qualify for the final two days by a single shot.

Harrold maintained the solid theme on Wednesday with his second 71 of the tournament, featuring two birdies and one bogey, and rounded things off with an up-and-down level par 72 including no fewer than six birdies but also six dropped shots.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Marathon training has consisted of long runs, a children’s party and a spacehopper race for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Football fans reminded of Norwich footbridge diversion ahead of Canaries’ first home game since closure

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘The majority who ask for help are broken’: Meet the Norfolk mums helping parents of children with special educational needs

SENsational Families celebrates received a National Lottery grant to help expand its services for the families of children with special educational needs in Norfolk. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke on Blues’ test and selection posers

Jordan Rhodes could be a key figure to break down a stubborn Birmingham rearguard Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Michael Bailey: Being blinded by Bielsa and Leeds’ impressive marginal gains

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks relaxed ahead of his side's Carrow Road clash with Norwich City in August - probably because he already know what his side was coming up against. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists