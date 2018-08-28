Norfolk professional Will Harrold poised for Web.com Tour debut in Bahamas

Norfolk professional Will Harrold has been handed an immediate chance to impress on the USPGA’s second tier Web.com Tour.

The man from Sheringham is in the field for the opening event of the season in the Bahamas, which gets under way on Sunday, despite falling just short of the qualifying mark at Tour School in December.

With the top 40 at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona being guaranteed starts in the opening eight events Harrold finished one shot adrift in a tie for 50th.

But as it turned out that proved enough to get him into the $600,000 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort - and now the Norfolk trailblazer will be aiming to make an early mark in what is an ultra competitive tour.

The field in the Bahamas will be made up predominantly of young hopefuls aiming to earn a place on the lucrative US PGA tour, alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. But there are also plenty of experienced American pros trying to get back there, with Boo Weekley, Casey Wittenburg, Erik Compton and Cameron Percy among Harrold’s rivals in the Caribbean.

It promises to be an exciting four days - both for the man himself and members and officials at Sheringham Golf Club, who will be following his progress closely from afar.

“It’s great to see Will competing at such a high level and obviously everyone at the club wishes him well,” said general manager Neal Milton. “We are very proud that Will has an attachment to the club and that he will be wearing the Sheringham Golf Club logo in the Bahamas.

“He is a great ambassador for us and always has time for his fellow members when he comes back here.

“I was lucky enough to have a round with him recently - and it was Will asking me for a game, not the other way around. He went round in 65, while hardly breaking sweat, and it was a pleasure to be out on the course with him. As well as being a good golfer he is also a really nice guy and we will all be rooting for him next week.”

The Web.com Tour continues this month with another event in the Bahamas being followed by a tournament in Colombia - and Harrold will be hoping to be involved in those too.