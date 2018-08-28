Norfolk’s Will Harrold finishes tied 50th in US Web.com Tour qualifying competition

Norfolk golfer Will Harrold put in a solid display in Web.com Tour qualifying Picture: Leaderboard Photography Archant

Norfolk’s Will Harrold suffered an agonising near miss at the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament in the United States – but it wasn’t all bad news.

The 30-year-old professional played solid golf over four rounds to finish tied 50th in the 135-strong field at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

His 17-under-par total of 271 left him one shot adrift off the mark that would have guaranteed entry to the first eight tournaments of 2019. But he played well enough in some top company to ensure he should get chances to impress in the second tier tour next year.

Harrold, who booked his place in Arizona through the PGA Tour’s China Series, performed well over four days on a desert course that encouraged low scoring. He had predicted beforehand that a total of around 30 under par would win it and he wasn’t far wide of the mark, with champion Danny Walker finishing on 27 under.

There was not a dropped shot in sight as Harrold got his campaign under way with a four under par round of 68 but he slipped back the following day, with a two under par under 70 being one of higher scores as a double bogey six at the ninth slowed his progress.

The Norfolk player needed a strong final two days to ensure he finished in the top half and produced the goods in no uncertain fashion, with an excellent 66 being followed with a 67 on the final day.

On the third day he was one over after four holes – and just five under overall – but came storming back with seven birdies, including four on the trot from the 10th to get right back on track. More of the same was needed in round four and a blemish free round with five birdies, including one at his final hole, completed a good week.

“Almost is better than nothing,” he tweeted afterwards. “Little did I know it was a big birdie on the last to get within one shot of a web.com card. It gives me a chance to hopefully get a start next year somewhere. Thanks for all the support from my Sheringham Golf Club and Norfolk fans.”

The season gets under way on January 20 with the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, with another tournament in the Bahamas being followed by events in Panama and Colombia.