Norfolk golfer Will Harrold preparing for big challenge in United States

Norfolk golfer Will Harrold will be playing in the United States next season Picture: Leaderboard Photography Archant

Will Harrold will be playing his golf in the United States next year after an excellent finish to his season on the US PGA Tour’s China Series.

The Sheringham professional needed a strong performance in the Clearwater Bay Open to earn a place in the final qualifying tournament for the web.com Tour - and he duly produced the goods

A final round of 67 saw Harrold finish eighth in Hong Kong and that was just enough to book a place at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona from December 6-9.

The aim there will be to finish in the top 40, which would earn full playing privileges on the second tier tour, which provides a pathway for playing alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth at the very pinnacle of the game.

But whatever happens in December Harrold will be focusing on the US in 2019, with the mere fact that he has made it to Arizona ensuring he should be able to get into some events next year and the Monday qualifiers which precede each tournament giving him a further option.

“It was a close run thing at Clearwater Bay but fortunately I got there in the end,” said Harrold, who needed to finish in the top 10 in the Order of Merit to earn a crack at the web.com Tour.

“We were playing a testing course in testing conditions and at one stage I thought I would be missing out. But I managed to finish strongly and outscore the other two guys who were in contention for that final qualifying place to finish 10th.”

Harrold ended the season with nearly £50,000 to his name, with a couple of second places early in the campaign setting up him for a crack at a new challenge in the United States.

He will be jetting out a week early to prepare for the four round tournament at Whirlwind’s two courses and he will need to shoot low to finish in the top 40.

“I should imagine something like 30 under will win it while you will need to be 20 under, or something like that, to be safe. I’ll get there early to ge some practice rounds in and will hopefully meet up with my coach Peter Buchanan to work on a few things. “I have actually played there before when I was at university in Missouri but the memory of it is pretty vague after all these years!” added Harrold, who turned 30 in May.