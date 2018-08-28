Search

Fast-growing new sport launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:01 05 January 2019

Norwich City Hockey Club will run weekly walking hockey sessions from January 10 at the club's home pitch in Taverham.

Archant

A new version of an old sport is coming to Norwich.

Walking hockey, invented two years ago, is designed to help people keep an active lifestyle regardless of age, health and ability.

Walking hockey, invented two years ago, is designed to help people keep an active lifestyle regardless of age, health and ability.

Norwich City Hockey Club will run sessions of the game every Thursday at the club’s home pitch in Taverham. The program will launch on January 10 and is timed to link in with a campaign run by England Hockey to launch the new sport across the UK in 2019.

Ali Wardale, lead coach on the sessions at Norwich City, said: “This is a new version of hockey that is quickly growing in popularity. It’s a great way to get fit and active and have fun at the same time. It’s particularly good if you want to play hockey but feel you might not be fit enough or want to learn the game first before you head to a bigger pitch for ordinary hockey.

“It’s safe if you’re injured or older, but it’s also popular with people who play ordinary sport too because it’s a great way to build skills and boost fitness. Walking fast for an hour or more can be good exercise and you can put as much, or little, energy into the game as you want.”

Fees for the first session of walking hockey at Norwich Hockey Club will be free, then �3 each after.Fees for the first session of walking hockey at Norwich Hockey Club will be free, then �3 each after.

The sport was invented by Alan Gormley in October 2016 at Bromsgrove Hockey Club in Worcestershire. He who founded the sport so that everybody could play hockey, whatever their age, experience or fitness level. The game is spreading rapidly with clubs worldwide, especially in hockey-loving countries like Australia and New Zealand, also now interested in playing the new sport.

Mr Gormley said: “There’s a misconception that it’s not good exercise, but more like a gentle stroll. It really isn’t, especially when it’s five-a-side, because it can get very intense. It’s great cardiovascular exercise and suits all ages and levels of fitness.”

Walking hockey can be played by people of all ages, experience and fitness. It is ideal for people looking for a low intensity activity who still want to play a skilful team game. It is also good for helping experienced team sports and hockey players hone their skills.

The first session is free then £3 each after. Norwich City Hockey Club is also running Back to Hockey sessions, the beginner’s running version of the game for anybody who is returning to hockey after a break or has never played before.

Sessions are every Thursday from 10 January 2019 at Taverham High School, Beech Avenue, Taverham, Norwich NR8 6HP. For more information contact Ali Wardale aliwardale@aol.com or call 07798 862956

