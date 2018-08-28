Search

Record turnout as City of Norwich AC dominate Trowse 10K

PUBLISHED: 14:29 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:29 30 October 2018

The top four at the Trowse 10K on Sunday. From left, George Gay (fourth), Piers Arnold (second), Ben Spratling (first) and James Senior (third). Picture: Sonya Duncan

Host club City of Norwich AC dominated the 15th edition of the annual Trowse 10k road race on Sunday when they provided the top three men and top three women.

Top CoNAC trio Ben Spratling (31mins 44secs), runner-up Piers Arnold (31mins 47secs) and third placer James Senior (31mins 51secs) were all well inside the previous course record of 32mins 17secs sets by Andrew Hennessey in 2007.

Mabel Becket cruised home in 37mins 42secs, ahead of her club colleagues Leanne Finch (38mins 37secs) and Emma Risbey (38mins 50secs).

In dry sunny conditions which contrasted sharply with the torrential downpours of the previous 36 hours, a record turn-out saw 569 athletes completing the testing two lap course.

Sponsored by On Running and supported by Sportlink, the Trowse 10k is headquartered at the Norwich Snowsports Club and the athletes run beside Whitlingham Broad and through the grounds of Whitlingham Hall in one of the most picturesque 10k races on the local calendar.

