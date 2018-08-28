Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Skipper aims to reclaim British record after fine top-10 place at Ironman World Championship

PUBLISHED: 14:27 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 19 October 2018

Joe Skipper in action during the 2018 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii Picture: Activ Images

Joe Skipper in action during the 2018 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii Picture: Activ Images

Activ Images

He’s just finished seventh in one of the world’s most gruelling physical challenges – but Joe Skipper is convinced he can go faster.

The 30-year-old finished inside the top 10 at the World Ironman Championship in Kona, Hawaii, last weekend, over 30 minutes quicker than he had previously managed.

The endurance athlete, from Cringleford, completed the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and 26.2-mile marathon run in a total time of eight hours, five minutes and 54 seconds – in temperatures upwards of 30C.

“I am pleased but I feel I can do better because I feel that I didn’t do that good a run,” Skipper said. “A part of that is just the heat, I find it horrendous, so I know there’s definitely more in the tank there.”

After climbing out of the water in 32nd he pulled away from the congested pack with his strongest discipline, moving up to 15th on the bike, before completing the marathon in 02:54.15 hours for seventh place – over 15 minutes slower than his 2.38 personal best.

Joe Skipper in action during the 2018 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii Picture: Activ ImagesJoe Skipper in action during the 2018 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii Picture: Activ Images

“The heat is just like nothing you’d experience in Europe,” he continued. “The closest is if anyone’s been on holiday to Mexico or Florida or somewhere like that, really hot and humid, horrible.

“I’ve done four Ironmans this year and done quicker marathons than that but it’s the heat in Kona, dealing with that is the key in that temperature.”

The former Notre Dame High School pupil, originally from Lowestoft, is now setting his sights on reclaiming his British record. He became the first Brit to go under eight hours when he completed Challenge Roth in Germany in 7:56.23 in 2016. However, Tim Don clocked 7:40.23 in Brazil last year to claim that record.

“I’ve still got one more yet at Ironman Arizona next month, that’ll be my last one this year and that’s quite a fast course, so it would be good if I can break Tim Don’s British record – because he took that off me,” Skipper continued.

“So if I was going to do it that would be a good chance to do it, or if not Ironman Texas is one next year when it’s potentially possible. That’s my main target now, going under one hour and 40 minutes, to be the fastest British man of all time over that distance.”

The success in Kona continued a strong year for Skipper, who won Ironman UK, finished second at Ironman New Zealand and Ironman Hamburg and finished fourth in this year’s Challenge Roth.

• Any local companies interested in sponsoring Skipper during 2019 can email him on joeskipper@hotmail.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion: ‘Superb performance, thoroughly deserved’ – Canaries fans savour brilliant win at Forest

Timm Klose celebrates City's winner at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke brings soaring Norwich City back to earth after superb 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose slams home Norwich City's winner over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was smiling even before the ball was in’ – City star bouncing at his career-first intervention

A humble Timm Klose celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich City fans after an excellent comeback at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Championship win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose celebrates scoring City's equaliser at Forest with Jordan Rhodes, left, and Onel Hernandez, right Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Klose the two-goal hero as Canaries fight back in superb style to upset Forest

Timm Klose heads home Norwich City's equaliser at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy