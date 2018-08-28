Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich teenager to represent team GB at international athletics event

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 January 2019

Serena competing. Picture: New Pixels Events Photography

Serena competing. Picture: New Pixels Events Photography

Archant

A teenager from Norwich has been selected to represent Great Britain on the athletics world stage.

Serena Grace has been selected to represent team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools (FISEC) Games in Bucharest later this year.Picture: Vanessa ButcherSerena Grace has been selected to represent team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools (FISEC) Games in Bucharest later this year.Picture: Vanessa Butcher

Serena Grace is a busy teenager, balancing her GCSE studies with training three times a week and as many gym sessions, the Notre Dame Roman Catholic High School pupil barley stands still.

But the 16-year-old’s dedication is paying off, as, after being nominated by her school Serena has been selected to represent team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools (FISEC) Games in Bucharest later this year.

No stranger to competitions the teenager has been running competitively for a number of years, competing both locally and nationally, winning regional and county titles but the 2019 FISEC games will be her first taste of the international stage.

The 16-year-old said she couldn’t believe it when she when found out she had been selected: “I was ecstatic and overwhelmed, I couldn’t believe what I had seen.

Serena has been selected to represent team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools (FISEC) Games in Bucharest later this year. Picture: Vanessa ButcherSerena has been selected to represent team GB at the International Federation for Catholic Schools (FISEC) Games in Bucharest later this year. Picture: Vanessa Butcher

“I felt so privileged and grateful for this opportunity, She said.

Vanessa Butcher, Serena’s mum said she and Serena’s family were immensely proud of her success: “I’m over the moon, so proud of her, [the FISEC] games are just another step towards her goal to be in the main GB team. This is a stepping stone for her.

“The whole family are backing her and they are just excited to see where this goes but it’s because she puts in so much.

“She is very driven, focussed and determined,” she said.

Mrs Butcher said her daughter’s interest in athletics started at a young age, she said: “Serena’s interest started at primary school, when she was about six or seven she was winning her sports days and her PE teacher suggested I find a club for her.

“She’s been competing and running ever since,” she said.

One of two world competitions for school based sport, the FISEC games are recognised by the International Olympic Committee and follow international rules.

Over the years the event has given hundreds of young people the opportunity to compete on the world stage for the first time, this year the 71st FISEC games will take place in Bucharest, Romania on 15-21 July.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

Morning train from Norwich to London cancelled

Greater Anglia services have been affected by damage to overhead electric wires. Picture: Archant

Norwich teenager to represent team GB at international athletics event

Serena competing. Picture: New Pixels Events Photography

Biologist and broadcaster Ben Garrod is UEA’s newest professor

Award-winning broadcaster Ben Garrod has been appointed to the role of professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the University of East Anglia. Picture: BBC

Could City stage a late plunge into the transfer market on deadline day?

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has admitted he would like to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer window closing this evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists